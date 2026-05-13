UK Scientists Call for Breeding Restriction on Popular Flat-Faced Breeds

Scientists from the Royal Kennel Club (RKC) have found that two characteristics related to breathing difficulties are moderately heritable, meaning they can be passed on from parent to puppy. The RKC assessed the respiratory health of over 4,000 dogs in their pedigree records and found that Bulldogs, French Bulldogs, and Pugs had significantly higher rates of breathing difficulties than healthy breeds. The RKC will now restrict breeding between dogs that rank as Grade 2 or Grade 3 for BOAS, and the Dutch have banned breeding of excessively flat-faced breeds.

Scientists are calling for a restriction on the breeding of popular UK breeds like Pugs and French Bulldogs due to their susceptibility to a breathing disorder called brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome (BOAS).

Two characteristics related to breathing difficulties are moderately heritable, meaning they can be passed on from parent to puppy. The Royal Kennel Club (RKC) assessed the respiratory health of over 4,000 dogs in their pedigree records, revealing that 21 to 49 per cent of the difference in a dog's respiratory health and 31 to 39 per cent of the variation in nostril size was down to genetics.

The RKC found that Bulldogs, French Bulldogs, and Pugs had significantly higher rates of breathing difficulties than healthy breeds. The RKC will now restrict breeding between dogs that rank as Grade 2 or Grade 3 for BOAS. Despite the well-known health impacts, many owners find the wheezing and snorting caused by these issues to be cute or consider it normal for the breed.

The Dutch have banned breeding of excessively flat-faced breeds, and the RKC is updating its breeding advice for flat-faced breeds. Selective breeding could help produce healthier animals without banning certain unhealthy breeds altogether





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UK Flat-Faced Breeds Breathing Disorder Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome Selective Breeding Breeding Restriction

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