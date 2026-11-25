UK Finance reports £659.5m lost to scams in H1 2026, driven by a 22% surge in Authorised Push Payment fraud. Investment scams cause major losses.

Scammers stole £659.5 million across Britain in the first six months of 2026, marking an 8 per cent increase compared to the same period in the previous year. According to the latest data released by UK Finance, this figure indicates that the total annual cost of fraud in the UK is poised to surpass £1 billion for the eighth consecutive year. The rise signals a persistent failure by banks and technology firms to fully curb the escalating volume of deceptive financial crimes.

Authorised Push Payment Scams Surge 22%

Authorised Push Payment (APP) scams drove the majority of the increase, with victims losing £316 million due to this specific fraud type. This represents a 22 per cent jump from the prior year and accounts for nearly half of all money stolen in the first half of 2026. In an APP scam, victims are deceived into voluntarily transferring funds to criminals who are posing as legitimate businesses or service providers. These fraudsters utilize convincing narratives and artificial intelligence to manufacture complex ruses that appear authentic to unsuspecting customers.

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Conversely, losses from traditional unauthorised transactions fell by 2 per cent to £343.5 million. This decline includes fraud linked to payment cards, remote banking sessions, and cheques. UK Finance attributes this reduction to continuous industry investments in advanced security measures, including biometric authentication, behaviour analytics, and sophisticated fraud detection systems. These technological barriers have made it increasingly difficult for criminals to exploit technical vulnerabilities in banking infrastructure.

Investment Fraud Causes Largest Financial Losses

Within the APP category, investment fraud resulted in the highest financial damage, with £126.3 million stolen by scammers. This figure is up 29 per cent from the previous year, highlighting the severe impact of fraudulent financial schemes on consumer wealth. Advance fee scams also experienced dramatic growth, rising 73 per cent to £34 million, with the number of cases more than doubling to 16,481 incidents.

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Victims of advance fee fraud pay an upfront deposit for non-existent high-value goods or services, often under the promise of releasing a larger subsequent payment. Meanwhile, purchase scams dominate in terms of volume, accounting for nearly seven out of every ten APP cases. Losses in this sector rose by 24 per cent to £66 million, with case numbers increasing at a similar rate. These frauds typically begin on online marketplace sites, where criminals exploit the ease of direct bank transfers.

Role of AI and Psychological Manipulation

UK Finance warns that artificial intelligence is significantly enhancing the scale and depth of these fraudulent operations. Jess Cook from the Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign noted that AI allows criminals to generate convincing fake content, including celebrity endorsements for fraudulent investment opportunities. However, Cook emphasised that technology is only part of the equation, as many scams still rely heavily on psychological manipulation.

Criminals are becoming more skilled at creating a sense of urgency, fear, or pressure to prevent victims from questioning the legitimacy of the request. In some instances, fraudsters keep victims on the phone for hours, coaching them through security checks to make the transactions appear normal. Cook advised the public to pause and think before responding to unexpected requests for money, urging people to end conversations with pressure tactics and contact organisations directly via trusted channels.

Reimbursements and Future Regulatory Actions

In the first half of 2026, £205.7 million was returned to victims, a 29 per cent increase from the previous year. UK Finance stressed that while reimbursement is vital, it should not be viewed as a complete solution to the fraud crisis, as much of the stolen money still reaches organised crime groups. To address the root causes, the organisation is calling on Ofcom to impose stricter fraud prevention obligations on high-risk online platforms.

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UK Finance also wants online marketplaces to verify sellers and implement secure payment mechanisms to prevent off-platform bank transfers. Furthermore, the trade body is urging tech and telecommunications companies to contribute financially and share intelligence to support proactive fraud prevention efforts, aiming to reduce the reliance on social engineering in the digital age.