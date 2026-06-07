UK's Starmer hosts Zelenskyy, Macron and Merz to discuss support for Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Sunday.

At least 12 people shot at an Ohio festival and a search for suspects is still ongoing, police sayGolden Tempo wins the 158th running of the Belmont Stakes after winning the Kentucky DerbySenior British royals gather as King Charles' nephew marries nurse Harriet SperlingAP Entertainment WireViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionWorld Cup stadiums earn prestigious certifications as green buildings before matches beginEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itSome people tape their mouths shut at night.

Doctors wish they wouldn'tFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historiaHegseth invokes immigration and ‘invasion’ in D-Day speech in France

Doctors wish they wouldn'tFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historia





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Emmanuel Macron Friedrich Merz Volodymyr Zelenskyy Keir Starmer Ukraine United Kingdom Kyiv St. Petersburg France General News Russia-Ukraine War United Kingdom Government Germany Government Ukraine Government Alexander Beglov France Government Politics Russia Ukraine War World News World News

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Labour Leadership Battle Looms as Starmer Vows to Fight Burnham ChallengeBritain faces a potential bitter Labour leadership contest this summer as Prime Minister Keir Starmer's allies confirm he will stand against Andy Burnham. Despite Burnham's bid to return to Westminster via a by-election and hopes for a leadership coronation, Starmer's camp declares 'game on' and vows he will fight any challenge. The internal party tension unfolds amid warnings against divisive contests during international crises, with Starmer citing his electoral mandate and underdog appeal.

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