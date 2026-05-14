UK's Most Wanted Fugitives Hiding in Spain

The National Crime Agency and Spanish police are hunting 12 dangerous UK fugitives hiding among expatriate communities in Spain as part of Operation Captura.

The National Crime Agency has issued a stern warning to the public regarding a group of high-profile fugitives who are believed to be evading justice within the borders of Spain.

In a strategic partnership with Spanish law enforcement and the organization Crimestoppers, authorities have released a detailed list of twelve individuals who represent some of the most wanted criminals in the United Kingdom. This renewed effort coincides with the twentieth anniversary of Operation Captura, a long-standing and highly successful multi-agency initiative designed to track down British suspects who have fled abroad to escape prosecution or imprisonment.

Over the last two decades, this operation has already resulted in the apprehension of ninety-eight suspects, demonstrating a persistent commitment to ensuring that crossing international borders does not provide a sanctuary for those who have committed grave crimes. Rob Jones, the director general of the National Crime Agency, has emphasized that these individuals are not merely hiding but are often continuing their criminal activities while abroad.

Many of these fugitives strategically target regions with high concentrations of British expatriates and tourists, such as Marbella, Malaga, Alicante, and the Canary Islands, specifically Tenerife. By immersing themselves in these communities, they hope to blend in and remain invisible to law enforcement. Mr. Jones warned that these criminals are dangerous and that their presence poses a significant risk to the neighborhoods they inhabit.

He noted that fugitives rarely abandon their criminal habits and frequently continue to inflict harm on communities in both their home country and their current place of residence. The list of wanted individuals includes a diverse array of offenders. Among them is Simon Dutton, who is sought for his role in organizing large-scale cocaine importations and extensive money laundering operations.

In the realm of violent crime, Derek McGraw Ferguson is wanted for the 2007 murder of Thomas Cameron in Glasgow, and Kevin Thomas Parle is sought in connection with the deaths of Liam Kelly and Lucy Hargreaves in 2004 and 2005 respectively. The financial sector has also been targeted; Philip Barry Foster is accused of operating a fraudulent modelling agency that cheated over six thousand victims out of thirteen point six million pounds.

Other fugitives, such as Dean Eighteen, are wanted for significant VAT fraud, while Alexsandr Kuksov, a Russian national, is linked to an organized crime group that laundered millions in criminal proceeds. Further entries on the list include Spencer Dillon Lamb, wanted for the cultivation and supply of narcotics, and Liam Michael Murray, who is accused of dealing cocaine and cannabis.

Francis David Parker is believed to be a key operative in the Coggins organized crime group, managing drug couriers and financial collections. Matthew Purves is also hunted for his part in a conspiracy to distribute kilos of cocaine across the UK. Beyond drug and financial crimes, John Rocks is accused of sexual offenses committed over a decade, and Charlie Salisbury is wanted for cocaine supply and money laundering. To avoid capture, these fugitives employ a variety of deceptive tactics.

The NCA revealed that many use sophisticated fake passports and assumed identities to move between cities and countries. In more extreme cases, some individuals have even undergone plastic surgery to alter their physical appearance, making them nearly unrecognizable to those who once knew them. The NCA stresses that there is nothing glamorous about these individuals; they are predators who have left a trail of destruction, leaving victims addicted to drugs or stripped of their life savings.

Law enforcement is now calling upon British expats and tourists currently visiting Spain to remain vigilant. The public is encouraged to review the Most Wanted list and report any sightings.

However, the authorities have issued a critical warning: do not approach these individuals or alert them that they are being sought. Instead, information should be passed anonymously through Crimestoppers via their dedicated hotlines in the UK and Spain. By leveraging the eyes and ears of the community, the NCA hopes to close the net on these criminals and bring them to justice





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