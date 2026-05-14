UK's Most Wanted Criminals Hiding in Spain: Police Warn

At least 12 of the UK's most wanted criminals are thought to be hiding out in Spain, police have warned. The National Crime Agency, in collaboration with Spanish police and Crimestoppers, unveiled a list of a dozen suspected murderers, money launderers, and drug smugglers on Thursday.

At least 12 of the UK's most wanted criminals are thought to be hiding out in Spain , police have warned. The National Crime Agency, in collaboration with Spanish police and Crime stoppers, unveiled a list of a dozen suspected murderers, money launderers, and drug smugglers on Thursday.

The release of the list marks 20 years since Operation Captura started - a multi-agency campaign that has seen 98 British suspects hiding out in Spain caught. NCA director general Rob Jones said criminals hope to blend in among British expats and often continue offending while living in Spain. He said: 'Fugitives rarely stop offending while on the run.

They continue to harm communities in both Spain and the UK, and attempt to stay under the radar by blending into large British expat populations.

'These are not people you want in your neighbourhood. ' All men being hunted by cops believed to have links to Spain are thought to be hiding in areas that are popular among British tourists and expats, such as Tenerife, Marbella, Alicante, and Malaga. Among the Most Wanted is Simon Dutton, 49. He has been on the run after being sentenced for organizing large-scale importations of cocaine and money laundering.

Derek McGraw Ferguson, 62, is wanted in connection with the murder of Thomas Cameron, which took place in Glasgow in 2007. Philip Barry Foster, 50, ran a £13.6 million sham modeling agency scam, targeting over 6,000 victims. Dean Eighteen, 48, is wanted for submitting false VAT repayment claims on behalf of two companies. He is believed to have left the UK in January 2019.

Also wanted is Derek McGraw Ferguson, 62, in connection with the murder of Thomas Cameron, which took place in Glasgow in 2007. Police believe Ferguson is living under an alias and has featured in previous campaigns. He remains one of Police Scotland's Most Wanted fugitives. Russian national Alexsandr Kuksov, 23, is accused of being involved with an organized crime group that laundered millions of pounds of criminal cash between September and October 2022.

He was added to the Most Wanted list in January 2026. Spencer Dillon Lamb, 33, is wanted for supplying and cultivating drugs. Liam Michael Murray, 34, is wanted for his involvement in the supply of cocaine, cannabis, and possession of criminal cash. Kevin Thomas Parle, 42, is wanted in relation to the murders of Liam Kelly in 2004 and Lucy Hargreaves in 2005.

Francis David Parker, 40, is believed to be a proactive member of the Coggins organized crime group (OCG). He is wanted for directing drug couriers and collecting money on behalf of the OCG. Matthew Purves, 41, is wanted for his involvement in a conspiracy to supply multiple kilos of cocaine across the UK. He is believed to have links to southern Spain as well as Corby and Peterborough.

John Rocks, 37, is accused of committing sexual offenses between 2012 and 2022. Charlie Salisbury, 34, is wanted on suspicion of supplying cocaine and laundering the proceeds of the crimes. Mr. Jones of the NCA said fugitives often use fake passports in different names and in extreme cases have surgery to alter their appearance to try to avoid detection during their new life in the sun





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UK's Most Wanted Criminals Spain Operation Captura Criminals Hiding In Spain Simon Dutton Derek Mcgraw Ferguson Philip Barry Foster Dean Eighteen Derek Mcgraw Ferguson Thomas Cameron Crimestoppers Operation Captura Criminals On The Run British Expats Large-Scale Importations Of Cocaine Sham Modeling Agency Scam Cocaine Supply Sexual Offenses Crimestoppers In The UK Crimestoppers In Spain

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