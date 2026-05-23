UK's Least Healthy Snacks Revealed: Jacob's Mini Cheddars, Pom Bears, and More

A new ranking has exposed the UK's least healthy snacks, with even 'better for you' options scoring poorly. The investigation analyzed more than 60 popular savory snacks, revealing that more than half failed the government's official health scoring system. Some snacks performed far worse than others, with Jacob's Mini Cheddars Original scoring just 20 out of 100 in the NPM, scaled score.

A new ranking has exposed the UK's least healthy snacks – with even so–called 'better for you' options scoring poorly. The Which? investigation analysed more than 60 popular savoury snacks, from Walkers crisps to lentil and quinoa chips marketed as healthier alternatives.

It found that more than half failed the government's official health scoring system, Nutrient Profiling Model (NPM), raising concerns that shoppers could be misled by 'health halo' branding. Some snacks performed far worse than others. The snack that fared the worst was Jacob's Mini Cheddars Original, scoring just 20 out of 100 in the NPM, scaled score. The audit found a packet of Mini Cheddars contained 14.4g per 100g of saturated fat.

By contrast, one of the better–performing snacks, Kettle Chips lightly salted, contains 2g of saturated fat per 100g. What's more, Mini Cheddars are high in salt (2.4g per 100g) and low in fibre (2.6g per 100g). This means that while they're relatively high in protein with 10.3g per 100g, there are not enough positives to outweigh the negatives. A new ranking has revealed the least healthy snacks – and it's bad news for fans of Mini Cheddars and Pom Bears.

The NPM is a tool that determines what are ‘less healthy’ foods and drinks by calculating the balance of beneficial nutrients against less beneficial ones per 100 grams of a product. In the UK, foods that fail these thresholds are often referred to as High in Fat, Salt, or Sugar (HFSS). Which? also found that some snacks with a 'health halo' (marketed with ingredients like lentils, quinoa, or vegetables) still failed the NPM.

Researchers found some of these products relied heavily on salt to make them more palatable, compromising their nutritional value. Among the worst, Proper Chips Lentil Chips Barbecue only scored 36 out of 100 – joint second worst with Skips and Wotsits Really Cheesy.

Despite the brand's claim on its website that its snacks are 'not just better for you, but better than anything,' they have high salt levels (2.55g per 100g), which gives it a large number of 'negative' points in the NPM. Although lentil flour makes up just over a quarter of this product, contributing to its decent protein levels, the fibre is extremely low (0.7g – the lowest of the dataset), meaning the protein benefits are not enough to offset the high salt and 4.5g of sugar per 100g.

Pom–Bear Original, another common lunchbox item and children's party snack, received an NPM of 54. Which? found these crisps offer minimal nutritional benefit beyond simple calories, containing virtually no fibre (0.8g). They are high in calories and are further penalised for their salt content, which is 1.3g per 100g or 0.17g in a 13g bag (classed as medium or amber). Also among the famous crisps failing Which?

's NPM audit were Skips, Cheesy Wotsits, Frazzles, Quavers Cheesy, Monster Munch roast beef, sweet and spicy, McCoy’s salt & malt vinegar ridge cut and Hula Hoops Original Salted. Walkers Sensations scored surprisingly well in multiple flavours including balsamic vinegar and caramelised onion and the Thai sweet chilli. Shefalee Loth, a nutritionist at Which? , said: 'We all know crisps aren't the healthiest snack, but our audit shows some can be a much healthier option than others.

'However, it is concerning to see that many childhood favourites are actually some of the least healthy options on the shelf. 'With half–term and summer holidays coming up, it's easy to be misled by a 'health halo' on packaging when you're just trying to grab a quick snack on a day out. 'Look for the front–of–pack traffic light labels to easily spot the healthier greens and ambers over the high–salt and high–fat reds.

'However, because this system is currently voluntary, shoppers are left completely in the dark on far too many products. 'We are calling on the government to update the scheme so it is simpler and make front–of–pack traffic light labelling mandatory across all food and drink products. 'Consumers shouldn't need a degree in nutrition just to understand what's in their shopping basket; we need a compulsory system so everyone can see exactly what they are buying. ' Full ranking of least healthy snacks Source: Which





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UK Snacks Health Ranking Jacob's Mini Cheddars Pom Bears Less Healthy Health Halo Nutrient Profiling Model (NPM) Front–Of–Pack Traffic Light Labels Healthier Options Less Beneficial Nutrients High In Fat Salt Or Sugar (HFSS) High In Protein High In Salt High In Sugar Low In Fibre High In Calories High In Saturated Fat High In Sodium High In Sugar High In Fat High In Calories High In Sodium High In Sugar High In Fat High In Calories High In Sodium High In Sugar High In Fat High In Calories High In Sodium High In Sugar High In Fat High In Calories High In Sodium High In Sugar High In Fat High In Calories High In Sodium High In Sugar High In Fat High In Calories High In Sodium High In Sugar High In Fat High In Calories High In Sodium High In Sugar High In Fat High In Calories High In Sodium High In Sugar High In Fat High In Calories High In Sodium High In Sugar High In Fat High In Calories High In Sodium High In Sugar High In Fat High In Calories High In Sodium High In Sugar High In Fat High In Calories High In Sodium High In Sugar High In Fat High In Calories High In Sodium High In Sugar High In Fat High In Calories High In Sodium High In Sugar High In Fat High In Calories High In Sodium High In Sugar High In Fat High In Calories High In Sodium High In Sugar High In Fat High In Calories High In Sodium High In Sugar High In Fat High In Calories High In Sodium High In Sugar High In Fat High In Calories High In Sodium High In Sugar High In Fat High In Calories High In Sodium High In Sugar High In Fat High In Calories High In Sodium High In Sugar High In Fat High In Calories High In Sodium High In Sugar High In Fat High In Calories High In Sodium High In Sugar High In Fat High In Calories High In Sodium High In Sugar High In Fat High In Calories High In Sodium High In Sugar High In Fat High In Calories High In Sodium High In Sugar High In Fat High In Calories High In Sodium High In Sugar High In Fat High In Calories

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