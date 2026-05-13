UK's Leading Cheap Flight Alert Service: Jack's Flight Club

A UK-based flight subscription service that helps you find the lowest flight prices, saving you hours and money. With a team of experts continuously tracking and monitoring flights, you'll get exclusive alerts for both short and long-haul flights.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more An under-the-radar flight subscription service is fast becoming a must-know hack to snag the cheapest flights before anyone else.

And it could save you hundreds. Jack's Flight Club is the UK's leading cheap-flight alert service and a way to score dream holidays for less. It does the hard work for you, spotting big price drops, error fares and secret sales so you never miss a deal. Right now, new users get premium for £1 for 30 days, plus automatic entry into a monthly £500 flight prize draw.

Jack's Flight Club Premium subscription Jack's Flight Club is a UK-based cheap flight alert service with over 1.5 million members in the UK and Europe. Instead of spending hours scanning airline websites, a team of experts will send the best deals straight to your inbox - including error fares and rarely seen discounts. Plus, you'll automatically get entered into a monthly prize draw for the chance to win £500 towards flights - all for just £1.

£1 Takeoff trial Shop The subscription has helped travel lovers save hundreds of pounds on flights - and now you can try it yourself for just £1 for 30 days If your dream destination is still sitting on your bucket list, then a flight subscription that helps you find the lowest flight prices might just be the push you need to make it happen. Jack's Flight Club unlocks access to some of the rarest and most heavily discounted flights with a premium membership designed for savvy travellers.

Their team does the hard work for you, saving you hours and money by scanning all channels across the web for those great opportunities that make for extra-memorable trips. And right now, you can sign up to the £1 trial so you can try the premium membership for a snip.

Thanks to a team of experts who scour the internet for error fares, hidden offers and unbelievable deals daily, Jack's Flight Club members get exclusive flights sent to their inbox regularly - meaning they can save thousands of pounds on airfares per year and travel more, for less. Although the free service still provides members with access to a curated selection of deals, premium members will essentially have 'first dibs' - and will also join a community of like-minded, savvy travellers.

That means whether your dream trip looks like finally seeing Mt Fuji for the first time or exploring the picturesque beaches of Indonesia, you'll find the cheapest flights available - though when a deal arrives in your inbox, be sure to snap it up quick. With both short and long-haul flights available, it's also ideal for those who have vowed to spend more long weekends exploring locations closer to home.

The membership sends alerts for both short and long-haul flights, meaning it's never been easier (or cheaper) to fly to your dream destination Booking a holiday can be time-consuming, so Jack's Flight Club is a real time-saving and money-saving hack with a whole team continuously tracking and monitoring flights to destinations all over the globe. Watching for massive fare drops and pricing errors, they'll let you know when an amazing fare becomes available so you're the first to know about it.

Some recent highlights have included flights from London to Orlando for just £266pp return and even London to Milan for just £35pp. An impressive 3.6 million have already used the service, and there's a plethora of five-star reviews from travellers who have saved serious money. One raved: 'I got two flights to San Fransico (both return ticks for under £500) it was a very special trip. A huge thanks!

'. You have up until May 28 2026, to try the premium membership for just £1 for the first 30 days, plus you will also be entered into the £500 monthly flight giveaway





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Flight Subscription Cheap Flight Alert Service UK's Leading Cheap Flight Alert Service Jack's Flight Club Premium Membership £1 Trial £500 Monthly Flight Giveaway Time-Saving And Money-Saving Hack Team Of Experts Massive Fare Drops Pricing Errors Rarely Seen Discounts Extra-Memorable Trips Travel More For Less Community Of Like-Minded Savvy Travellers First Dibs Dream Destination Short And Long-Haul Flights Time-Consuming Money-Saving Hack Team Continuously Tracking And Monitoring Flig Watching For Massive Fare Drops And Pricing Er Amazing Fare Becomes Available £500 Towards Flights £266Pp Return £35Pp Impressive 3.6 Million Have Already Used The S Five-Star Reviews From Travellers Who Have Sav Special Trip Huge Thanks!

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