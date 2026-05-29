UK's Largest Ever Seizure of Illegal Weight Loss Medicines Exposed in Country Estate

Two men aged 29 were arrested in connection with a large-scale weight loss drugs factory operation in the UK. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and Northamptonshire Police carried out a raid on a property near Northampton, discovering 12,000 doses of unlicensed weight loss medicines and substantial quantities of packaging materials.

A country estate in the UK has been exposed as a huge weight loss drugs factory following the country's largest ever seizure of illegal jabs.

Two men, aged 29, were arrested in connection with the large-scale operation. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), with the help of Northamptonshire Police, carried out a raid on a property near Northampton on Thursday night. Inside, officers discovered 12,000 doses of unlicensed weight loss medicines, substantial quantities of packaging materials, and alleged pharmaceutical substances used in the illicit manufacture of the products.

The MHRA said the estate was used to manufacture, assemble, and distribute unlicensed weight loss medicines, including retatrutide and tirzepatide, as well as peptide products. Tirzepatide is often found in the popular Mounjaro jabs, while retatrutide is a more experimental drug still being tested in clinical trials. The agency added that this was their largest ever seizure of such products. Pictures from the site show messy rooms filled with cardboard boxes and containers full of jabs.

The two men were arrested on suspicion of offences under the Human Medicines Regulations 2012. Andy Morling, head of the MHRA's criminal enforcement unit, stated that the operation demonstrates the agency's commitment to ensuring there is no hiding place for those who put the public's health at risk for profit. Medicines regulation exists to protect people, and the MHRA continues to target traffickers who seek to bypass this protection.

The dismantling of this illicit production facility is expected to have prevented significant public harm





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UK's Largest Ever Seizure Illegal Weight Loss Medicines Country Estate MHRA Northamptonshire Police

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