UK's First Wetherspoon Pub Crawl: A 250-Mile Pilgrimage for Cut-Price Pints

Lloyds Coaches has launched the UK's first Wetherspoon pub crawl, offering fans the opportunity to visit multiple locations and explore the beauty of North Wales. The 12-hour marathon starts early in Dolgellau and visits six pubs across North Wales and slightly beyond the border.

A coach company has launched the UK's first Wetherspoon pub crawl, offering fans the ultimate pilgrimage for cut-price pints. Lloyds Coaches is operating a 250-mile 'Spoons Pilgrimage' on 27 June, touring six JD Wetherspoon pubs across North Wales and slightly beyond the border for just £20 per person .

The £20 ticket excludes drinks served at each pub, though the coach firm promises 'an epic day of good food, cheap pints, and great company'. Not only does the trip give punters the opportunity to visit multiple Wetherspoons locations, it offers the chance to explore the beauty of North Wales, with stops in historic, cultural spots across the area. In a post, Lloyds declared: 'We're hitting some of the most iconic pubs across North Wales and the border.

'Whether you're in it for the affordable ales, the legendary breakfasts, or just to check the carpet patterns, this is the trip for you!





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Wetherspoon Pub Crawl JD Wetherspoon Pubs North Wales Historic Spots Cultural Spots Cheap Pints Legendary Breakfasts Carpet Patterns Epic Day Good Food Coach Company £20 Per Person £2.99 Average Price Of A Pint Murphy's Irish Stout

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UK's First Wetherspoon Pub Crawl: A 250-Mile Pilgrimage for Cut-Price PintsLloyds Coaches is offering a unique opportunity for Wetherspoon fans to explore the beauty of North Wales while enjoying a day of good food, cheap pints, and great company. The 12-hour pub crawl will take participants to six JD Wetherspoon pubs across North Wales and slightly beyond the border, with stops in historic, cultural spots along the way.

Read more »