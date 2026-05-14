UK's First Wetherspoon Pub Crawl: A 250-Mile Pilgrimage for Cut-Price Pints

Lloyds Coaches is offering a unique opportunity for Wetherspoon fans to explore the beauty of North Wales while enjoying a day of good food, cheap pints, and great company. The 12-hour pub crawl will take participants to six JD Wetherspoon pubs across North Wales and slightly beyond the border, with stops in historic, cultural spots along the way.

A coach company has launched the UK's first Wetherspoon pub crawl, offering fans the ultimate pilgrimage for cut-price pints. Lloyds Coaches is operating a 250-mile 'Spoons Pilgrimage' on 27 June, touring six JD Wetherspoon pubs across North Wales and slightly beyond the border for just £20 per person.

The £20 ticket excludes drinks served at each pub, though the coach firm promises 'an epic day of good food, cheap pints, and great company'. Not only does the trip give punters the opportunity to visit multiple Wetherspoons locations, it offers the chance to explore the beauty of North Wales, with stops in historic, cultural spots across the area. In a post, Lloyds declared: 'We're hitting some of the most iconic pubs across North Wales and the border.

'Whether you're in it for the affordable ales, the legendary breakfasts, or just to check the carpet patterns, this is the trip for you! ' The 12-hour marathon starts early in Dolgellau at 9.15am, stopping at several collection points across Tywyn, Aberdyfi and Pennal for nearly 100 miles, before arriving at The Wilfred Owen in Oswestry at 12pm, where the pub crawl kicks off.

A second stop at The Castle Hotel in Ruthin offers a watering hole in a well-preserved Georgian building dating from 1730 - with Snowdonia National Park just a stone's throw away. Lloyds Coaches is launching a first-of-its-kind Wetherspoons pub crawl, touring six establishments across North Wale





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Wetherspoon Pub Crawl JD Wetherspoon Pubs North Wales Snowdonia National Park The Wilfred Owen The Castle Hotel The Picture House The Palladium Tafarn Y Porth Pen Cob Dolgellau Cemmaes Road Oswestry Ruthin Tywyn Aberdyfi Pennal Colwyn Bay Llandudno Murphy's Irish Stout Guinness Dupe Wetherspoon Founder Tim Martin

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