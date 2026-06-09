UK’s film body is saving internet memes and viral videos. Yes, “Charlie bit my finger” is on the list.

The British Film Institute is preserving 430 viral videos and memes, including Charlie bit my finger, Badgers, and the Liz Truss lettuce livestream.

The internet’s goofiest little masterpieces are getting the archive treatment. The British Film Institute has preserved around 430 online videos as part of a collection meant to protect culturally significant internet moments.

These include roughly three decades of British online culture, covering everything from early livestream experiments to viral memes that somehow became part of everyday language. How memes are now a part of modern history The collection includes some obvious classics. There’s Charlie Bit My Finger, the 2007 home video in which toddler Charlie bites his brother’s finger and accidentally becomes one of YouTube’s earliest mega-viral stars.

The original upload reportedly came close to 900 million views, turning a family clip into a global internet reference point. The BFI’s list also includes Badgers, the strange and endlessly looping Flash animation filled with dancing badgers, a snake, a mushroom, and the kind of repetitive soundtrack that lived rent-free in early-2000s brains.

Before TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Reels, this was how a lot of internet culture moved–through email chains, forums, personal websites, and people sending each other weird links because there was nothing else quite like it. The archives goes deeper than memes This is not just a greatest-hits list of funny videos as it also includes the Trojan Room Coffee Pot, widely remembered as an early livestreaming milestone.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge pointed a camera at a shared coffee pot so they could check remotely whether it was full, which is both deeply nerdy and strangely prophetic. Recommended Videos There’s also Online Caroline, an interactive web-based drama from 2000 that experimented with webcam-style storytelling and email updates long before binge streaming became normal.

Even the Liz Truss lettuce livestream makes the cut, preserving the Daily Star gag that asked whether a head of lettuce would outlast the then-prime minister’s time in office. Why are popular memes being archived? The simple answer is because we forget. Despite many viral moments that went global, the internet still tends to move on faster than we think.

It is terrible at preserving these moments, especially after platform shuts down, formats die, links rot, and entire chunks of culture can vanish because nobody treated them as worth saving. A great example of this is Flash, which is already gone. Vine disappeared and took countless videos with it. Even the videos that once felt permanent can be deleted, geo-blocked, or swallowed by changing platforms.





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