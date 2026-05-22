UK's Eurovision act denies being abandoned by team after sitting alone during jury show

Look Mum No Computer, whose real name is Sam Battle, has denied being abandoned by his team after being seen sitting alone during the jury show at the Eurovision final in Vienna.

UK's Eurovision act Look Mum No Computer has denied being abandoned by his team after being seen sitting alone during the jury show. The musician, whose real name is Sam Battle , said the moment had been 'completely misrepresented'.

According to Sam, the Green Room had been 'quite chaotic' following the flag parade and plans had suddenly changed, leaving him temporarily sitting alone while his dancers and team prepared backstage. He also claimed some images circulating online showing him with his head in his hands were 'completely fake' and generated using AI.

The electronics performer had a difficult night in Vienna, as his zany entry Eins, Zwei, Drei ended up in last place - a whopping 515 points behind winner, Dara, from Bulgaria. The musician secured a singular point in the jury vote - from Ukraine - before going on to receive zero in the public televote.

Sam's electric performance saw him dancing around in a mock workshop while playing a synthesiser and surrounded by fur-clad robots, while singing about his desire to quit his job and move to Germany. However, his quirky act failed to impress both abroad and back home, with British viewers blasting the song as 'the worst I've ever heard'.

Despite this, Sam later won much sympathy on social media, after a video emerged showing him sat all alone in the Green Room as the jury awarded their points. The acts gather in the section just off the main stage to nervously await the results of the votes and be interviewed by the hosts, with each country having their own seating area for both the act and their delegation - made up of songwriters, choreographers, managers, coaches etc. However, footage showed Sam waving to crowd as he sat on an entirely empty couch, having seemingly been left alone by his delegates.

The video showed the delegation from Denmark taking pity on the singer, and going over to invite him to come sit with them after the flag parade. Sam's difficult night in Vienna was compounded by the fact that he was seen as 'abandoned' by his own delegation, with fans accusing the BBC and British delegation of 'disrespecting their own act'. Some fans even called for the delegation to be changed for next year, citing the incident as 'shameful'.

However, Sam has denied being abandoned, and has instead claimed that the situation was caused by confusion backstage





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