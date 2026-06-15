UK's Cheapest Pints Revealed: Bury Takes Top Spot

The research by Fast Loan UK has shown that Bury in Greater Manchester has the cheapest beer in the UK, with the average pint costing £2.75. Kilmarnock in Scotland comes in second, with an average pint price of £3.25. Hull, Blackpool, Dundee, Gloucester, Ayr, Falkirk, and Greenock also make the top 10 list.

The UK's cheapest pints have been revealed, with Bury taking the top spot. The average cost of a pint in the UK is £4.83, but prices can vary depending on the location.

Research by Fast Loan UK has shown that Bury in Greater Manchester has the cheapest beer in the UK, with the average pint costing £2.75. Kilmarnock in Scotland comes in second, with an average pint price of £3.25. Hull, Blackpool, Dundee, Gloucester, Ayr, Falkirk, and Greenock also make the top 10 list. The cheapest pint in the UK can be found in Bury, with prices starting from £2.75.

Kilmarnock, Scotland, is the second-cheapest place for a pint, with prices averaging £3.25. Other Scottish destinations, such as Dundee, Ayr, Falkirk, and Greenock, also feature in the top 10 list. The research highlights the significant price difference between the cheapest and most expensive pints in the UK. The top 10 list shows that the north of England dominates the cheapest places for beer, with the south of England featuring in the pricier options.

The study suggests that consumers can save money by visiting the cheapest destinations, such as Bury and Kilmarnock. The cheapest pint in the UK can be found in Bury, with prices starting from £2.75. Kilmarnock, Scotland, is the second-cheapest place for a pint, with prices averaging £3.25. Other Scottish destinations, such as Dundee, Ayr, Falkirk, and Greenock, also feature in the top 10 list.

The research highlights the significant price difference between the cheapest and most expensive pints in the UK. The top 10 list shows that the north of England dominates the cheapest places for beer, with the south of England featuring in the pricier options. The study suggests that consumers can save money by visiting the cheapest destinations, such as Bury and Kilmarnock. The cheapest pint in the UK can be found in Bury, with prices starting from £2.75.

Kilmarnock, Scotland, is the second-cheapest place for a pint, with prices averaging £3.25. Other Scottish destinations, such as Dundee, Ayr, Falkirk, and Greenock, also feature in the top 10 list. The research highlights the significant price difference between the cheapest and most expensive pints in the UK. The top 10 list shows that the north of England dominates the cheapest places for beer, with the south of England featuring in the pricier options.

The study suggests that consumers can save money by visiting the cheapest destinations, such as Bury and Kilmarnock. The cheapest pint in the UK can be found in Bury, with prices starting from £2.75. Kilmarnock, Scotland, is the second-cheapest place for a pint, with prices averaging £3.25. Other Scottish destinations, such as Dundee, Ayr, Falkirk, and Greenock, also feature in the top 10 list.

The research highlights the significant price difference between the cheapest and most expensive pints in the UK. The top 10 list shows that the north of England dominates the cheapest places for beer, with the south of England featuring in the pricier options. The study suggests that consumers can save money by visiting the cheapest destinations, such as Bury and Kilmarnock





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UK's Cheapest Pints Bury Kilmarnock Hull Blackpool Dundee Gloucester Ayr Falkirk Greenock

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