UK Royal Navy Readies Autonomous Vehicles for Mine-Clearing Mission in Strait of Gibraltar

British Armed Forces Minister Al Carns inspected autonomous vehicles with sonar sensor for mine detection and identification on RFA Lyme Bay. The mission aims to clear a transit lane and a lane flowing in the opposite direction to allow safe passage for ships in the territory of Gibraltar.

UK Royal Navy personnel inspect autonomous vehicles with sonar sensor that can detect and identify mines aboard RFA Lyme Bay, a British Armed Forces vessel, as it prepares for a mine-clearing mission led by the UK and France in the territory of Gibraltar.

The autonomous vehicle systems can scan the seabed and water with sonar in half the time it takes for a crewed vessel, reducing the need for personnel and improving efficiency. The mission aims to clear a transit lane and a lane flowing in the opposite direction in the strait of Gibraltar to allow ships to leave and enter safely.

While the international effort to secure the strait would happen only once hostilities are over, the timing and details of the agreement are still being discussed, with no announcement yet





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Autonomous Vehicles Sonar Sensor Mine Detection Military Mission Strait Of Gibraltar Mine-Clearing Mission

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