UK Royal Navy Prepares for Mine-Clearing Mission in Gibraltar

The U.K.'s Royal Navy is preparing to deploy autonomous vehicles with sonar sensors to clear mines from the Strait of Gibraltar, a key waterway for the region's oil and natural gas. The mission is part of an international effort to secure the strait, which has been closed by Iran due to tensions in the region.

UK Royal Navy personnel inspect autonomous vehicles with sonar sensor that can detect and identify mines, on RFA Lyme Bay in territory of Gibraltar, on Friday, May 22, 2026.

Britain’s Armed Forces Minister Al Carns speaks during an interview on RFA Lyme Bay, in territory of Gibraltar, on Friday, May 22, 2026. Britain’s Armed Forces Minister Al Carns, centre, inspects autonomous vehicles with sonar sensor that can detect and identify mines, on RFA Lyme Bay in territory of Gibraltar, on Friday, May 22, 2026.

Autonomous vehicles with sonar sensor that can detect and identify mines are soon on RFA Lyme Bay, in territory of Gibraltar, on Friday, May 22, 2026. Britain’s Armed Forces Minister Al Carns speaks during an interview on RFA Lyme Bay, in territory of Gibraltar, on Friday, May 22, 2026.

Britain’s Armed Forces Minister Al Carns, centre, inspects autonomous vehicles with sonar sensor that can detect and identify mines, on RFA Lyme Bay in territory of Gibraltar, on Friday, May 22, 2026. Autonomous vehicles with sonar sensor that can detect and identify mines are soon on RFA Lyme Bay, in territory of Gibraltar, on Friday, May 22, 2026.

Britain’s Armed Forces Minister Al Carns speaks during an interview on RFA Lyme Bay, in territory of Gibraltar, on Friday, May 22, 2026.

Britain’s Armed Forces Minister Al Carns, centre, inspects autonomous vehicles with sonar sensor that can detect and identify mines, on RFA Lyme Bay in territory of Gibraltar, on Friday, May 22, 2026. Autonomous vehicles with sonar sensor that can detect and identify mines are soon on RFA Lyme Bay, in territory of Gibraltar, on Friday, May 22, 2026





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