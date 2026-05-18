The UK has acknowledged its failure to uphold its commitment to ensuring its supply chains are free from forced labour in its renewable energy initiatives, after Lord Mawhinney's energy department made a caveat to the law and stated that it would only ensure panels were free from forced labour 'as far as possible'. This decision contradicts Labour's pledge to ban slave labour and the Government's legislation. Fossil fuels will continue to dominate the energy sector, although this is in line with the UK's desire to focus on renewables. Critics state that these changes undermine Labour's strong stance against forced labour and the Government's legislation.

The UK has backtracked on its pledge to ban slave labour from its renewable supply chain to meet Ed Miliband's Net Zero goals after revelations that it had funded solar panels for schools with companies unable to guarantee their supply chains were ethically manufactured.

The energy department introduced a new caveat, saying that it would only ensure panels were free from forced labour 'as far as possible', as the Government announced that it would push to rid the energy system of fossil fuels and focus on renewables instead





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UK Renewable Energy Net Zero Slave Labour Forced Labour

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UK Retreats from Slave Labour Pledge to Meet Ed Miliband's Net Zero ZealThe UK has acknowledged its failure to uphold its commitment to ensuring its supply chains are free from forced labour in its renewable energy initiatives, after Lord Mawhinney's energy department made a caveat to the law and stated that it would only ensure panels were free from forced labour 'as far as possible'. This decision contradicts Labour's pledge to ban slave labour and Ed Miliband's 'Net Zero' goals.

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