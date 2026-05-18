The UK has acknowledged its failure to uphold its commitment to ensuring its supply chains are free from forced labour in its renewable energy initiatives, after Lord Mawhinney's energy department made a caveat to the law and stated that it would only ensure panels were free from forced labour 'as far as possible'. This decision contradicts Labour's pledge to ban slave labour and Ed Miliband's 'Net Zero' goals.

The UK has backtracked on its pledge to ban slave labour from its renewable supply chain to meet Ed Miliband 's Net Zero goals after revelations that it had funded solar panels for schools with companies unable to guarantee their supply chains were ethically manufactured.

The energy department introduced a new caveat, saying that it would only ensure panels were free from forced labour 'as far as possible', as the Government announced that it would push to rid the energy system of fossil fuels and focus on renewables instead





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UK Ban Slave Labour Renewable Supply Chain Net Zero Goals Slave Labour Ed Miliband Forced Labour Solar Panels Schools Government Legislation Stringent Procurement Rules Anti-Slavery Commissioner Material Contractors Provinces Suppliers Modern Slavery Supply Chains Guarantee Various Companies

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Government Admits That Labour's Net Zero Plans Could Harm Environment, Food SecurityThe Government has privately admitted that Labour's rush for Net Zero will come at the expense of the environment, causing damage to 'nationally recognised sites, landscapes, and historic environments' and increasing air emissions, greenhouse gas emissions, noise, vibration, light pollution, dust, and soil. The revelation raises serious questions about Britain's food security, suggesting that Labour's changes may remove restrictions on green belt land, which could harm farmers.

Read more »

Government Admits That Labour's Net Zero Plans Could Harm Environment, Food SecurityThe Government has privately admitted that Labour's rush for Net Zero will come at the expense of the environment, causing damage to 'nationally recognised sites, landscapes, and historic environments' and increasing air emissions, greenhouse gas emissions, noise, vibration, light pollution, dust, and soil. The revelation raises serious questions about Britain's food security, suggesting that Labour's changes may remove restrictions on green belt land, which could harm farmers.

Read more »

Steve Sabins Thinks There Should Be Zero Debate About WVU HostingA sweep of TCU this weekend would have pretty much removed all doubt regarding West Virginia's chances of hosting a regional in the NCAA Tournament. Winning the

Read more »

Conservative Leader Warns of Political Chaos as Labour Splits Over EU Re-entryKemi Badenoch warns that attempts by the Labour Party to reverse the Brexit result could lead to years of instability and negotiation, as internal divisions grow between Wes Streeting and other party figures.

Read more »