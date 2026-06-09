UK Regulator Probes Paramount's £80bn Warner Bros. Takeover Over Competition Fears

The Competition and Markets Authority has launched an investigation into Paramount Global's acquisition of Warner Bros., citing concerns that the merger would reduce the number of major Hollywood studios from five to four and harm competition in the UK market.

The UK competition watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority ( CMA ), has initiated a formal investigation into the proposed £80 billion acquisition of Warner Bros . by Paramount Global.

This high-profile deal, which would merge two of Hollywood's most iconic studios, emerged from a competitive bidding war that also involved streaming giant Netflix, capturing the attention of the global entertainment industry. Paramount, known for classic films such as The Godfather, secured the agreement to purchase Warner Bros. , the studio behind cinematic landmarks from Casablanca to the Harry Potter series.

However, the CMA's 'phase 1' probe will scrutinize whether the merger would substantially lessen competition within the United Kingdom's market. A primary concern is the potential reduction in the number of major Hollywood studios from five to four, a shift that could give the remaining entities disproportionate control over film production, distribution, and licensing. While Warner Bros. shareholders have already approved the transaction, the deal faces significant opposition from creative professionals and industry analysts.

They warn that consolidation on this scale could precipitate thousands of job losses across the sector, stifle creative innovation by narrowing the fields for project development, and ultimately result in fewer choices and higher costs for audiences. The initial investigative phase is scheduled to conclude by August, at which point the CMA may either clear the merger, approve it with conditions, or escalate to a more intensive 'phase 2' investigation.

A phase 2 inquiry often involves a deeper, months-long review and could culminate in the authority demanding the divestiture of certain business units to preserve competitive dynamics. The outcome of this regulatory review will have profound implications for the structure of the global film and streaming industry





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