New Office for National Statistics figures show London and the South East are the only UK regions with above-average productivity in 2024, highlighting deep economic disparities.

Official data released by the Office for National Statistics confirms that London and the South East remain the sole regions in the United Kingdom with productivity levels exceeding the national average for the year 2024. This revelation underscores a persistent and widening economic chasm between the capital and its immediate southern neighbors compared to the rest of the nation. The statistics paint a stark picture of regional disparity, with all other major UK territories struggling to match the output per hour worked seen in the most prosperous zones.

Capital And Southern Superiority

London maintained its position as the most productive region in the country, recording output per hour worked that was 28.2 per cent higher than the UK average. This figure continues a dominant trend for the capital that has been evident since records began in 1998. The South East also performed strongly, sitting 8.7 per cent above the national benchmark. Together, these two areas represent the only parts of the UK where the workforce is generating value at a rate faster than the country-wide mean, isolating them from the economic realities faced elsewhere.

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In contrast, the majority of the nation fell behind the national productivity metric. Scotland lagged by 1.4 per cent, while the North West recorded output levels 7.2 per cent below the average. The South West was slightly further behind at 7.4 per cent below average, and the East of England trailed by 7.5 per cent. The West Midlands showed an even larger gap, with productivity 11.1 per cent lower than the UK norm. These figures illustrate that even regions close to London or considered major economic hubs are not keeping pace with the capital.

Low Output In Northern And Welsh Regions

The regions with the lowest productivity levels were concentrated in the East Midlands, the North East, and Wales. The East Midlands recorded output per hour worked that was 16.8 per cent below the UK average, making it the least productive region in the country. The North East and Wales were tied for the second-lowest positions, both sitting 13.5 per cent below the national mean. Northern Ireland also faced significant challenges, with productivity 12.7 per cent below average, while Yorkshire and the Humber trailed by 12 per cent.

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When drilling down to subregional data across the 182 areas measured, Tower Hamlets in London emerged as the highest-performing locality. It recorded gross value added per hour worked that was 74 per cent above the UK average. Outside of Greater London, the highest productivity was found in North Hampshire in the South East, which exceeded the national average by 53 per cent. Swindon in the South West followed, registering output 46 per cent above the average. These micro-economic hotspots highlight how wealth generation is highly localized even within broader productive regions.

Subregional Disparities And Future Outlook

Within Scotland, the City of Edinburgh led the nation in its region, exceeding the UK average by 33 per cent. In the North of England, Cheshire East achieved the highest productivity level at 17 per cent higher than the national average. However, these bright spots are exceptions rather than the rule, as 25 subregions recorded labour productivity more than 20 per cent below the UK average in 2024. Torbay in the South West and Gwynedd in Wales recorded the lowest productivity levels of any subregion, both sitting 34 per cent below the national mean.