UK Records Hottest May Temperature Ever as Heatwave Continues

Temperatures soared to an historic 35C today as Brits flocked to the coast to bask in the sizzling sun on the hottest May day ever recorded. The Met Office said eight regions had officially entered heatwave conditions on Sunday, after three days at or above the temperature threshold.

Temperatures soared to an historic 35C today as Brits flocked to the coast to bask in the sizzling sun on the hottest May day ever recorded.

Up to nine counties - including Greater London, Surrey, Norfolk - saw unprecedented heat, with many exceeding the previous record of 32.8C in 1944. A new record was set at 34.8C in Kew Gardens, south west London - while Heathrow Airport and Bushy Park in Teddington also boasted temperatures within the 34C range.

Meanwhile, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland broke their own monthly highs - with temperatures reaching 32.2C, 25.5C and 24.6C respectively. The Met Office said eight regions had officially entered heatwave conditions on Sunday, after three days at or above the temperature threshold. These were Heathrow in Greater London, Benson in Oxfordshire, Brooms Barn in Suffolk, High Beech in Essex, Kew Gardens in London, Northolt in London, Santon Downham in Suffolk and Writtle in Essex.

The record high temperature of 34.8C was detected at around 4pm, beating previous records earlier in the day - as well as the bank holiday record of 33.3C in August 2019. Tomorrow is expected to be another extremely hot day, with a peak of 35C expected in London, the Home Counties and Cambridgeshire. The blistering heat will continue through the week, with highs of 31C forecast for Wednesday, 30C on Thursday, 27C on Friday and 28C on Saturday.

Amber and yellow health alerts remain in place across England, as temperatures continue to soar on what the Met Office has described as an unprecedented heatwave for this time of year. The warnings come as a man died on the beach in Hastings, East Sussex, following a medical incident, and a 15-year-old boy drowned at Swanholme Lakes in Lincoln on Sunday.

Elsewhere, almost 60 people were treated for conditions including heat exhaustion at the Edinburgh Marathon on Sunday and around 500 properties supplied by South East Water, in Sussex and Kent, were hit with outages and low pressure. On Monday, beaches across the country were full of sunseekers while others descended on lidos and parks as they made the most of the final day of a scorching weekend.

The Met Office said the warm spell has been driven by the development of high pressure over the country that caused air to sink, compress and heat. More heatwaves are expected across the summer due to the developing super El Niño. The phenomenon, which supercharges weather events such as making heatwaves hotter, is predicted to hit in 2027 but it will begin emerging this summer. Overnight temperatures could also lead to further records being broken, making it uncomfortable for sleeping.

There are also warnings of high pollen levels and UV rays - with the Met Office advising Brits to seek shade during midday hours, cover up and wear sunscreen. Dr Anya Gopfert, Consultant in Health Protection at UKHSA, said: We know that even moderate heat can lead to serious health problems, especially for older people and those with certain health conditions, so it's important that everyone takes simple precautions while enjoying the warm weather over the coming days.

If you have friends, family or neighbours who are more vulnerable, it is important to check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice. Age UK recommends staying inside during the hottest hours of the day, between 11am and 3pm, and having regular cold baths or showers.

Age UK charity director Caroline Abrahams said: We can all help older people stay safe during periods of hot weather by checking in on older relatives, friends and neighbours to see if they need anything or are struggling with the heat. Offering to pick up shopping or medication, or even lending a fan, can make a real difference





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