Tulloch Bridge hits minus 10.6C as Met Office issues yellow rain warning for South West and cold health alerts for northern regions, signaling severe winter conditions.

Winter conditions have returned with significant intensity to the United Kingdom, marking the coldest night recorded since January. The UK recorded its coldest night since January, with temperatures plummeting to below minus 10C in several locations across the northern regions. This sharp drop in temperature highlights the severity of the current weather pattern affecting the nation.

Tulloch Bridge Sets New Temperature Low

Tulloch Bridge recorded a low of minus 10.6C in the chilly Scottish Highlands overnight on Friday. This specific measurement represents the second consecutive night that this location has registered as the coldest place in Britain. The Met Office confirmed that the last time it was this cold in Tulloch Bridge was January 9, establishing a significant milestone for the current winter season.

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Met Office Issues Yellow Rain Warnings

The Met Office issued a yellow rain warning for parts of the South West from 6am on Sunday. This alert remains in place for the entire day and covers major areas including Exeter, Plymouth, and Cornwall. The warning specifically highlights the potential for significant flooding and widespread transport disruption across these affected regions due to the incoming heavy rain.

Regional Temperature Variations and Forecasts

Freezing fog was forecast this morning, particularly in the north, but most areas are expected to have a dry day with crisp autumnal sunshine. Despite the presence of sun, the temperatures in the north and north-east are expected to peak at 4C, maintaining a biting chill. The south and south-west will be a bit warmer, with expected highs of 11C, offering a slight respite from the deeper freezes.

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Cold Health Alerts for Vulnerable Populations

A yellow cold health alert is in force for the North West, North East, and Yorkshire and the Humber until 9am on Tuesday. The UK Health Security Agency stated that these weather conditions could lead to an increased use of healthcare services and a greater risk to life for vulnerable people. This alert serves as a critical warning for public health officials and residents in these northern districts.

Future Weather Patterns and Flood Risks

Heavy rain is due to sweep across the South West overnight, while the rest of the UK is expected to get another night with clear skies. The Environment Agency said local flooding is possible from rivers and surface water in parts of England on Sunday, with ten flood alerts remaining in place for England on Saturday. Meteorologist Honor Criswick noted that temperatures will soon dip away, likely resulting in another widespread frost as the week progresses.