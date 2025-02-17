UK 'Ready and Willing' to Deploy Troops to Ukraine as Part of Peace Deal

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announces a significant shift in UK policy, indicating a willingness to deploy British troops in Ukraine to support a lasting peace agreement. This announcement comes amidst ongoing negotiations between Russia and the US, excluding Ukraine, to end the three-year conflict. Starmer emphasizes the broader security implications of the war for Europe and stresses the importance of safeguarding Ukraine's sovereignty.

Europe is 'facing a once-in-a-generation moment for the collective security of our continent,' Starmer said in an article for U.K. newspaper The Telegraph, emphasizing the broader stakes of the conflict started by Russia nearly three years ago.

'This is not only a question about the future of Ukraine—it is existential for Europe as a whole.' Starmer's declaration marks a significant change in position from the U.K. on direct military involvement. There will be talks between Russia and the U.S. aimed at bringing an end to Russian President Vladimir Putin's war—talks from which Kyiv has been excluded, according to Ukrainian officials. Starmer said the United Kingdom is 'ready to play a leading role' in accelerating work on security guarantees for Ukraine, pledging further military support beyond the £3 billion ($3.7 billion) per year already committed until at least 2030. 'But it also means being ready and willing to contribute to security guarantees to Ukraine by putting our own troops on the ground if necessary,' the U.K. prime minister said, marking a significant escalation in Britain's stance on military involvement. Starmer highlighted the urgency of securing a lasting peace in Ukraine, emphasizing its long-term sovereignty as a critical deterrent against future Russian aggression. 'Securing a lasting peace in Ukraine that safeguards its sovereignty for the long term is essential if we are to deter Putin from further aggression in the future,' he wrote. On February 13, Starmer said that London would be prepared to take action to enforce any future peace settlement with Russia, but stopped short of explicitly committing to deploying British troops to Ukraine. 'I won't get into the particular capabilities, but I do accept that, if there is peace, then there needs to be some sort of security guarantee for Ukraine, and the U.K. will play its part in that,' the prime minister added. In his article for The Telegraph, Starmer said the U.K. must play its part in ensuring that Putin doesn't carry out another attack after the war in Ukraine comes to an end. 'I do not say that lightly. I feel very deeply the responsibility that comes with potentially putting British servicemen and women in harm's way. But any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine's security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent, and the security of this country.' The end of this war, when it comes, cannot merely become a temporary pause before Putin attacks again,' Starmer wrote. He added: 'This is the moment for us all to step up, and the U.K. will do so because it is the right thing to do for the values and freedoms we hold dear, and because it is fundamental to our own national security.' Washington has said that the U.S. will not deploy troops to Ukraine, underscoring a difference in approach between Kyiv's key NATO allies. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on February 12: 'The United States does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement. Instead, any security guarantee must be backed by capable European and non-European troops.' If these troops are deployed as peacekeepers to Ukraine at any point, they should be deployed as part of a non-NATO mission. And they should not covered under Article 5. There also must be robust international oversight of the line of contact.' To be clear, as part of any security guarantee, there will not be U.S. troops deployed to Ukraine.' Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday where officials from Russia and the U.S. are expected to hold talks on the nearly three-year conflict. Ukraine has voiced frustrations about being sidelined from high-stakes negotiations that will shape its own future. Observers of the conflict worry President Donald Trump may strike a deal with Putin that pressures Ukraine to abandon its aspirations to join NATO and cede its currently occupied territories, effectively capitulating to Moscow's demands





