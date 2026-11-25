The Royal Air Force initiates a £470 million security overhaul of its bases, including AI surveillance and lasers, to counter Russian and Iranian drone attacks following recent hybrid warfare incidents.

The Royal Air Force is executing the most significant security restructuring of its military installations since the end of World War Two to counter emerging threats from Russian and Iranian drone operations. This massive £470 million nationwide revamp aims to fortify RAF stations against hybrid warfare tactics that have recently escalated in frequency and sophistication. The overhaul encompasses physical hardening of infrastructure, the integration of advanced AI-enhanced surveillance networks, and the deployment of specific counter-drone technologies, including potential laser systems. This strategic shift addresses vulnerabilities exposed by a recent security review, which identified that 199 UK military sites, including critical airbases, require immediate technological upgrades and rebuilding work to meet modern adversarial capabilities.

Radical Infrastructure Hardening Measures

RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, along with RAF Feltwell in Norfolk, are central to this defensive evolution following a detailed security incident in July. During a notable event in November 2024, swarms of at least twenty drones were launched from Kremlin-linked shadow fleet cargo vessels in the North Sea. These low-altitude intrusions targeted the aforementioned airbases, bypassing existing detection systems that rely on GPS geofencing. The drones, which did not utilize GPS for navigation, successfully penetrated aerial security perimeters, demonstrating how basic, off-the-shelf commercial systems can exploit gaps in high-tech defense grids.

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To mitigate these risks, large transport aircraft such as the Royal Air Force's A400s and US C-17 Globemasters will no longer remain exposed on unprotected tarmacs. Vast canopies featuring sophisticated anti-drone netting are being erected across key operational areas to provide immediate physical barriers against aerial incursions. Concrete shelters are also under construction to house critical assets, ensuring that valuable aircraft are shielded from both direct drone strikes and potential sabotage attempts. Hangar capacity is set to increase significantly to accommodate these hardened storage requirements.

Legal Powers and Counter-Drone Tech

Troops stationed at these bases are being granted new legal powers to intercept any drones threatening military property, removing the reliance on waiting for police assistance during critical security breaches. This authority allows for immediate neutralization of threats before they can cause damage or gather intelligence. The Ministry of Defence has already invested £15 million in drone and counter-drone technology and has established restricted airspace over 44 critical Defense sites. An additional 155 sites are scheduled to receive these airspace restrictions in the near future, creating a comprehensive no-fly zone network around essential military infrastructure.

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Electronic Warfare capabilities are being upgraded to intercept drones before they reach the inner sanctums of airbases. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that they are transforming base protection strategies by utilizing new digital systems to identify threats and vulnerabilities earlier. These systems ensure that personnel and financial investments are targeted precisely where they are needed most. A security source emphasized that the vulnerability of air and maritime bases has been easily exposed by Britain's enemies, stating that the threat of sabotage is live and the consequences of a successful attack could be devastating.

DragonFire Lasers and Global Implications

A key component of this multi-year security strategy is the introduction of the DragonFire laser directed-energy weapon, which will become operational next year. Designed for short-range air defense and force protection, this system is capable of neutralizing drones and small surface targets with precision. While the specific deployment locations for DragonFire have not been revealed, its inclusion signals a major technological leap in base defense capabilities. A security source noted that even primitive drones carrying small devices could trigger huge explosions by landing on aircraft wings, where fuel vapors act as a catalyst, making laser interception a vital defensive layer.

The urgency of these measures was underscored by the decision to fly twelve military aircraft out of RAF Mildenhall earlier this month. Those planes were relocated to US bases in Germany and Italy, reflecting their vulnerability while stationed at British bases during the period of heightened threat assessment. Air Marshal Greg Bagwell, a former deputy commander of the Royal Air Force, welcomed the measures, noting that if there is an increased threat from sabotage or drones, all of these upgrades make good sense. He acknowledged that while these bases have long been known as single points of failure, the current global climate necessitates extreme caution.

Strategic Impact and Future Outlook

The security enhancements are not limited to the Royal Air Force; security measures are being upgraded at Royal Navy bases used by nuclear submarines following engagement with security services. This holistic approach to national defense recognizes that threats to military infrastructure are cross-domain and require unified protection standards. The situation is further complicated by the strike on RAF Akrotiri, a British airbase in Cyprus, by a suicide drone in March. This incident prompted urgent calls for better air defenses to be installed across all UK military sites, reinforcing the need for the current £470 million investment.

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The Ministry of Defence reiterated that national security is the first duty of the Government and that they take the security of their people, sites, and local communities extremely seriously. The comprehensive revamp aims to ensure that British warplanes are protected from drone attacks while maintaining operational readiness. By integrating physical fortifications, legal authorities for troops, and cutting-edge electronic and laser defenses, the UK is establishing a robust shield against hybrid warfare tactics. This overhaul represents a definitive shift in how the UK military protects its assets in an increasingly contested global security environment.