UK proposes social media ban for kids under 16

Governments around the world are moving to restrict children’s access to social media, including the United Kingdom.

FLOOD WATCH for Milam County until 7 pm Monday, and Lee, Fayette, Bastrop, and Caldwell Co. until 7 pm Tuesday. LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer attends a press conference to announce government action to protect children online, at Downing Street on June 15, 2026 in London, England.

Governments around the world are moving to restrict children’s access to social media, and the United Kingdom is now the latest country to propose a ban for minors under 16. Australia became the first country to ban in place in December. Canada is sending a similar measure to its parliament.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the proposal is aimed at addressing what many parents describe as harmful and addictive online behavior among children.

“Thousands of parents say their children are addicted to social media,” Starmer said in his announcement of the proposed ban. “It can leave them trapped in a cycle of endless scrolling that displaces play, sleep, and time with the family. It can harm their mental health. And frankly, parents need our support on this.

” Australia became the first country to ban in place in December. Canada is sending a similar measure to its parliament. Other countries also have proposals that would require users to be 16 or older to access popular apps such as TikTok, Facebook and YouTube. In a poll of more than 1,000 12- to 15-year-olds in the country, 61% said they were still using banned social media, mostly through workarounds of age verification methods.

In the United States, multiple bills aimed at protecting kids online have been proposed but have not advanced far, including the Kids Online Safety Act, known as KOSA. Despite bipartisan support, some members of Congress have blamed the influence of major technology companies for stalling the legislation.

“Armies of lawyers and lobbyists that unfortunately distort the truth and also use their power of campaign contributions and other influence,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. , said May 12.

“If we can break the hold of big tech on Congress we can get KOSA done. ”The U.K.’s proposal would go further than some other efforts by banning some livestreaming for minors. The British government is planning for the ban to go into effect in 2027.

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