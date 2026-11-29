With average home sales taking 216 days in England, sellers are increasingly using property auctions to secure faster deals. This shift offers certainty in a sluggish market where nearly a third of purchases collapse.

Average time to sell a home in England has skyrocketed to 216 days, a dramatic increase from the 110 days recorded four years ago. This glacial pace forces sellers to endure months of uncertainty while continuing to pay running costs on their properties. The market is so stagnant that nearly a third of purchases collapse in the late stages of negotiation, creating significant financial strain for homeowners.

Stagnant Market Drives Auction Demand

Data from property website Zoopla reveals that four in ten homes listed in the past three years failed to sell. Faced with such a sluggish environment, a growing number of homeowners are turning to property auctions as a viable alternative to traditional sales. Auctions provide a faster method of selling where buyers bid on an open market, either in person or online, with the highest bid winning the property. This mechanism offers a distinct advantage over the traditional route, where deals frequently fall through before completion.

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Contracts are typically exchanged the moment the hammer falls at auction. Buyers are required to put down a 10 per cent deposit within 48 hours of the sale. The remaining balance is paid on completion, which usually occurs 28 days later. This structured timeline provides a clear endpoint for both parties, eliminating the prolonged uncertainty associated with standard market listings.

Buyer Certainty and Seller Risk

One of the primary perks of auction sales is that buyers very rarely drop out once a deal is agreed. If a buyer were to withdraw after the hammer falls, they would lose their 10 per cent deposit, which acts as a strong deterrent against backing out. This certainty is invaluable for sellers who have been burned by failed transactions in the traditional market.

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However, sellers still face uncertainty regarding the final price. They must accept the best offer that exceeds the reserve price, which is the confidential minimum amount they are willing to accept. While auctions previously had a reputation for attracting a small pool of bargain hunters, this stigma is fading. More families are resorting to auctions in these difficult times, making the process more mainstream.

Gary Howorth, head of sales in south-west London at Chestertons estate agents, notes that auctions are no longer viewed negatively. With nervy buyers and sellers, auctions offer speed and certainty in a market where traditional methods are failing to deliver results. This shift represents a significant change in consumer behavior regarding property transactions.

Renovation Costs and Holding Burdens

The cost of building materials soared by more than 7 per cent in the year to September 2026, marking the highest annual rise since 2023. This surge means the appetite to renovate is scant, leading to a backlog of properties that require work sticking on the open market. The speed of an auction sale is compelling not just for landlords offloading buy-to-lets but also for families selling the empty homes of elderly relatives.

These empty properties cost money to maintain, creating a financial burden for owners who may not even live nearby. The combination of high renovation costs and slow traditional sales makes auctions an attractive option for those looking to liquidate assets quickly. The risk of waiting for a buyer who may never appear is often greater than the risk of accepting a lower offer at auction.

Case Study: Islington Property Sale

Sue Boon provides a prime example of this trend. After inheriting her aunt's six-bedroom townhouse in affluent Islington, north London, she could not afford to wait out a slow sales process. The five-storey fixer-upper was costing her £1,000 a month to maintain. The London property market had begun to nosedive, with house prices plunging 29 per cent on that street in one year, according to Rightmove.

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Sue Boon inherited the property and wanted to sell it quickly to avoid further financial loss. The Islington property sold at auction via Allsop in June 2026. She chose to take the house to auction after Chestertons suggested selling via Allsop, the auctioneer. The home went up for £1.3 million and sold in June within 30 days for £1.125 million.

Sue Boon manages property for a living and lives 60 miles away in Kent, making it difficult to keep an eye on the empty home. She worried about squatters and the accumulating costs of heating bills, insurance, and council tax. Although she thought the £1.3 million guide price was toppy, a developer made an offer she was happy with. They exchanged the next day, and the process was described as really smooth.

Experts advise that sellers should not regard auctions as merely a last resort but should explore the option early. Taking advice from agents and auctioneers is crucial to determine if an auction is the right route. Considering a joint auctioneer, where a local agent works with a big-name auction house, can also be beneficial. Pricing a home competitively is essential to get people's eyes on it.

Sellers must be flexible on price in the marketing period if advised by professionals. Once an auction is decided upon, instructing a solicitor to prepare a legal pack for buyers is a mandatory step. This process means legal fees are front loaded, rather than being payable only on a successful sale. Deciding on the lead time between listing and the auction is also important, as a longer period can suit buyers better.

Presenting the property well is critical, especially if it is not a fixer-upper. While going to auction is a gamble, the alternative of waiting months for a potential extra £100,000 on the open market may result in the property failing to sell entirely. For many sellers, speed and certainty are worth the potential discount.