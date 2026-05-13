The Police (Stop and Search) Act 2016 has driven down homelessness rates, while major measures to tackle homelessness, such as the Housing Bonus scheme, will be a welcome addition to the all-important promotions.

Despite recent turmoil in the property market and the recent introduction of the Renters Rights Act , there are still hotspots where property investors can weather the storm and beat Labour’s latest attack on landlords.

In fact, wise property owners could use this as an opportunity to expand their investments – as long as they choose their locations carefully. The Government’s new legislation has brought in a raft of new regulations which can trip up the unwary landlord. But all is not lost, say estate agents, with a number of areas of the country showing real promise for those willing to take the plunge.

Anisha Beveridge, of Hamptons, says: ‘It’s a good opportunity for landlords to boost their portfolio.

‘Bigger investors are using this time to buy homes that smaller, accidental landlords are selling. ’ Money Mail can today reveal the definitive ranking for buy-to-let hotspots. Aldermore Bank, which compiled the research for Money Mail, has analysed 50 of the top cities across the country to find the places where investors could make a mint by snapping up a property – and the deadzones to avoid





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Property Market Turbulence Renters Rights Act Bigger Investors Smaller Landlords Aldermore Hotspots Manchester Netherlands Northern Areas Cities Maiņas Woolwich Scotstown Pensunye Scotstown Properties

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