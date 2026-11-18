New Office for National Statistics data reveals UK output per hour growth surpasses EU rivals since 2015, challenging claims of severe Brexit economic damage.

Official statistics from the Office for National Statistics reveal that United Kingdom productivity growth has significantly outpaced European Union rivals over the last decade. New figures indicate that only the United States achieved superior output per hour performance since 2015 among major advanced economies. This development directly challenges prevailing narratives regarding severe economic damage attributed to leaving the European Union.

ONS Methodology Shift Reveals Stronger Growth

The Office for National Statistics switched its calculation methodology to a new component-based approach to better capture economic reality. This revised method generates estimates going back to 1997, showing the United Kingdom gained ground on Germany, France, and Italy regarding output per hour. The organization noted that international comparisons require caution due to measurement differences but highlighted the nation's second-highest growth rate among G7 peers since 1997. The gap in performance has remained consistent over the past ten years, although the United States continues to lead the group.

Also read BMW Tells 720,000 Owners To Park Outside Amid New Fire Risk Recall

Burnham Speech Contrasts with Revised Data

Prime Minister Andy Burnham recently argued during his Mansion House speech that the country lost more than it gained in the last ten years. He cited Office for Budget Responsibility estimates suggesting Brexit caused a four percent hit to the economy, with some projections reaching eight percent of GDP. These figures had previously been used to support arguments for closer ties with the European Union during upcoming summit negotiations. The new productivity data presents a challenging backdrop for these claims just as negotiations for new terms are scheduled to take place.

Experts Question Brexit Productivity Cost Estimates

Simon French, a former Treasury economist now at Panmure Liberum, described the new data as an awkward backdrop for diplomatic talks with European counterparts. He stated that the results show United Kingdom productivity performance accelerated away from comparable EU economies after the 2016 vote. This trend contradicts previous iterations of data that suggested the nation largely tracked these economies before the referendum. French suggested the actual impact on productivity might be closer to half the level previously estimated by government watchdogs.

Advertisement

Geopolitical Factors Complicate Economic Assessment

Economist Julian Jessop emphasized that output per hour growth in the United Kingdom was the second strongest in the G7 for the ten years leading to 2025. He added that there is no visible sign of a specific Brexit effect in the latest charts when analyzing these performance metrics. The Office for Budget Responsibility had previously forecasted that the departure would reduce potential productivity by four percent over fifteen years. However, they stressed that quantifying this effect is difficult due to simultaneous impacts from the pandemic and other geopolitical developments.

Implications for Future Economic Policy

These findings raise significant questions about the magnitude of economic loss attributed to the departure from the single market and customs union. The data suggests that the nation's productivity growth has been stronger than previously perceived over the past three decades. While the Office for National Statistics cautions against direct comparisons, the relative improvement against European peers is statistically notable. Policymakers now face pressure to reassess the economic costs of the trade relationship change based on updated empirical evidence.