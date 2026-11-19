New ONS data reveals UK productivity growth ranks second only to the US since 2015, challenging official Brexit economic damage estimates.

Official data released by the Office for National Statistics indicate that UK productivity has outperformed European Union rivals over the past decade. The new figures show that only the United States achieved better output per hour results than the UK since 2015. This statistical outcome directly challenges prevailing political narratives regarding the economic cost of leaving the single market.

ONS Methodology and Historical Data

The Office for National Statistics has adopted a new component approach for calculating these economic metrics. This revised methodology is designed to capture economic reality more accurately than previous standards. The statisticians have generated estimates going back to 1997 to provide a comprehensive historical context. These updated calculations reveal that the UK gained ground on Germany, France, and Italy regarding output per hour.

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The gap in performance has been maintained over the past decade among major economies. However, the United States continues to outperform the rest of the G7 group. The ONS stated that while international comparability should be treated with caution due to differing measurement methods, the UK's growth since 1997 was the second highest among this group. This suggests that productivity growth over the past three decades has been stronger than previously perceived.

Burnham Speech and Political Reaction

Andy Burnham revived arguments about economic decline during his recent Mansion House speech. He stated that the country has lost more than it has gained in the last 10 years. The Prime Minister used this platform to push for closer ties with the EU. He cited Office for Budget Responsibility estimates suggesting a significant economic hit from Brexit.

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Burnham highlighted that the OBR predicts a 4 per cent hit to the British economy from the departure. He noted that other assessments place this figure higher, at up to 8 per cent of GDP. These claims form the basis of the political argument for renegotiating trade relationships. The speech was delivered shortly before the UK-EU summit on Friday. The goal of the summit is to seal new terms between the two entities.

Economic Impact and Expert Analysis

Simon French, a former Treasury economist now at Panmure Liberum, analyzed the data implications. He described the new ONS figures as providing an awkward data backdrop to the upcoming UK-EU summit. The ONS had previously forecast that the hit from leaving the EU would be felt before the post-Brexit trade agreement took effect in 2021. The new data reveals that productivity performance accelerated away from comparable EU economies after the 2016 vote.

French argued that the figures call into question the validity of previous estimates. The Office for Budget Responsibility had predicted a 3 to 4 per cent reduction in potential productivity. French suggested the actual impact could be closer to half of that level. This analysis suggests the economic damage may be less severe than official projections indicated.

Economist Julian Jessop also commented on the strength of the data. He noted that output per hour growth in the UK was the second strongest in the G7 in the ten years to 2025. Jessop added that there is no sign of a Brexit effect visible in these charts. This view contradicts earlier assumptions about the immediate negative impact of leaving the EU.

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Broader Context and Future Outlook

The Office for Budget Responsibility previously predicted a 4 per cent reduction in potential productivity after 15 years. This prediction was a key component of the economic case for Brexit scrutiny. The ONS stressed that international comparisons are difficult due to methodological differences. The new component approach aims to resolve some of these inconsistencies.

However, the ONS still noted that UK productivity is materially lower than that observed in the US. The gap between British and American economic efficiency remains significant. The Treasury watchdog acknowledged that quantifying the exact effect of Brexit is difficult. This difficulty arises from the simultaneous impacts of the pandemic and other geopolitical developments. These factors complicate the isolation of Brexit as a singular economic driver.