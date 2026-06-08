UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to Announce Social Media Ban for Under-16s Within Ten Days

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is preparing to unveil plans to restrict social media access for children under 16, following a nationwide consultation. The policy would make the UK the second country after Australia to implement such a ban, though it is expected to adopt a hybrid approach with exemptions for certain apps like YouTube Kids. The announcement is slated before the Makerfield by-election on June 18.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is set to announce a ban on social media access for children under the age of 16 within the next ten days, according to multiple reports.

The proposed policy follows a nationwide consultation that concluded last month and is framed as a measure to protect young people from harmful online content. The announcement is expected to come in a speech ahead of the Makerfield by-election on June 18, a date that also holds significance for Labour leadership dynamics, with Andy Burnham potentially positioning himself for a return to Westminster.

The plan would make the United Kingdom the second country globally to implement such a restriction, after Australia enacted a similar ban in December. The government is considering a hybrid approach, differentiating between "high-risk" platforms where bans might apply and "safer" apps that could remain accessible. Notable carve-outs are expected, including YouTube Kids, while messaging features on gaming platforms remain under review.

This nuanced stance contrasts with Australia's blanket prohibition and reflects lessons from conversations with bereaved parents and concerns about overreach. The initiative has drawn support from London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, who argued that technology firms must demonstrate the safety of their services for children or face exclusion from the under-16 age group. Children's Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza has advocated for extending protection to 16- and 17-year-olds, stating they should not receive "lesser protection.

" She emphasized the need to curb technology companies' unfettered access to children, particularly through design features that increase harm. Within the government, ministers describe the current phase as Sir Keir's "legacy era," with discussions focused on what can be announced before the Makerfield by-election. A Downing Street source affirmed the Prime Minister's readiness to confront tech giants to safeguard young people. Australia's experience offers both a precedent and a cautionary tale.

Its world-first ban, enforced since December 2025, requires platforms like Meta, TikTok, Google, Kick, and Snapchat to block accounts for users under 16. While Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hails the policy as a source of national pride that is being replicated globally, data from the eSafety Commission indicates that about 70 percent of under-16s continue to access these platforms through circumvention.

Online Safety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant has publicly criticized the ban as a "blunt-force approach" and compared it to "fencing the ocean," noting it was drafted quickly and may only create temporary friction rather than comprehensive safety. She is investigating platforms for suspected noncompliance, with fines up to AUD 50 million for violations. The Albanese government recently expanded the list of restricted apps.

Meanwhile, British MPs have urged the Labour government to go further by banning addictive features such as infinite scrolling, disappearing messages, and push notifications for users under 18, citing "severe and systemic" harms. Sir Keir's proposed hybrid model reportedly includes ending indefinite scrolling and push notifications, aligning partially with these recommendations while stopping short of a full blanket ban on platform access





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