UK Prime Minister Announces Social Media Ban for Under-16s in Sweeping Child Protection Move

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced a comprehensive ban on social media for children under 16, going beyond Australia's model to include AI chatbots and stranger interactions on gaming platforms. The policy, aimed at protecting mental health, faces political headwinds as Starmer confronts a potential leadership challenge from Andy Burnham amid recent cabinet resignations. The government plans to implement the ban by next spring, following a record public consultation that showed overwhelming parental support. Starmer also signaled readiness for a regulatory clash with the US over tech giant oversight.

Keir Starmer , the British Prime Minister, has announced a comprehensive ban on social media access for children under the age of 16. This policy, described as an 'Australia plus' package, will prohibit platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, and Snapchat from offering their services to under-16s.

The ban will extend beyond Australia's model by also including romantic or sexual AI chatbots and preventing children from chatting with strangers on gaming platforms. However, messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Signal are exempt from this restriction. The government intends to implement the ban by spring next year, following a public consultation that received over 116,000 responses, with a strong majority of parents supporting the measure and deeming the risks of social media to outweigh the benefits for children.

The Prime Minister framed the initiative as a necessary step to protect children's mental health and well-being, arguing that social media is designed to be addictive and detracts from essential activities like homework, reading, and outdoor play. He emphasized that the ban is not about personal legacy but about national values, stating it is a 'big moment for our country' that should bring people together.

The policy also includes plans for 'world leading' action on gaming and live-streaming platforms, requiring default safety settings for users up to 17 years old and exploring measures like overnight curfews and breaks in infinite scrolling for under-18s. Despite acknowledging that some children may circumvent the ban, Sir Keir expressed confidence in its effectiveness.

The announcement coincides with internal political turmoil for Starmer, as he faces a potential leadership challenge from Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, following recent defence spending controversies that led to cabinet resignations. Burnham's allies, initially considering a delayed challenge, are now said to be preparing an immediate bid, possibly as soon as this week after the Makerfield by-election.

Starmer also signaled readiness for a diplomatic clash with US President Donald Trump over tech regulation, asserting that protecting children must take precedence and that one can be both pro-tech and pro-children's safety. The consultation's results underscore significant public concern, with 83 percent of parent respondents believing social media's risks outweigh its benefits for children and 91 percent supporting a minimum age of 16.

This legislative move positions the UK as a leader in online child protection, though its enforcement and the potential for workarounds remain key challenges





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Social Media Ban Keir Starmer Child Protection Australia Plus AI Chatbots

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