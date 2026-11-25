Prime Minister Andy Burnham insists no tuition fee deal is done with the EU, rejecting calls for subsidized rates for European students as UK graduates face higher loan repayments under Labour policy.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has firmly rejected reports that the United Kingdom has agreed to subsidize tuition fees for European Union students, despite intensifying pressure from Brussels. The Prime Minister clarified during a recent session in the House of Commons that the broader Brexit reset strategy remains intact and will not collapse due to unresolved disagreements over student costs.

PM Denies Agreement On Student Subsidies

Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated explicitly that his administration has not finalized any agreement regarding tuition fees with the European Union. He emphasized that discussions regarding the financial status of European students studying in the UK are still ongoing and separate from other components of the diplomatic renewal.

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The Prime Minister dismissed suggestions that the entire diplomatic overhaul struck on Friday would disintegrate without a breakthrough on this specific financial issue. He maintained that the broader reset, which includes provisions for food exports and emissions trading, is critical for national economic growth and business efficiency.

Burnham argued that the previous Conservative government had damaged relationships with European neighbors, necessitating this strategic repair. He positioned the current administrative approach as a necessary evolution to remove bureaucratic hurdles and improve the operating environment for British enterprises.

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Opposition Accuses Government Of Prioritizing EU

Conservative Party Leader Kemi Badenoch criticized the Prime Minister during Prime Minister's Questions for providing vague assurances rather than concrete commitments on student costs. She accused the Labour-led administration of favoring European interests over domestic graduates by suggesting potential subsidies for EU students while raising financial burdens on UK citizens.

Badenoch highlighted that the Treasury projects British graduates will contribute an additional £355 million annually due to the freeze on student loan repayment thresholds until 2030. She contrasted this domestic financial strain with the potential £500 million annual cost of subsidizing tuition for European students, questioning the fairness of this economic trade-off.

The Opposition Leader characterized the Prime Minister's responses as lacking substance, describing them as mere vibes rather than actionable policy details. She urged the government to provide clear answers on whether European students would pay the same rates as British nationals under the proposed framework.

Financial Disparities In Higher Education

Current tuition structures have created significant financial differences between domestic and international students in the United Kingdom since the Brexit transition. European students currently pay international rates ranging from £11,400 to £38,000 per year for undergraduate degrees. In contrast, British students benefit from a capped domestic rate of £9,790 annually.

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European officials have expressed a strong preference for aligning these fees, seeking to ensure that EU students pay the same amount as their British counterparts. This demand has sparked debate within the UK about the financial implications for the higher education sector and the national treasury.

The Prime Minister clarified that the European negotiating position does not dictate the British negotiating position. He asserted that aligning fees is not currently on the table and will not be implemented without careful consideration of the challenges facing the higher education system.

Next Steps In Diplomatic Negotiations

The government continues to navigate these complex negotiations while maintaining that the tuition fee issue is distinct from the wider Brexit reset. Prime Minister Andy Burnham promised to keep Parliament informed about the progress of discussions without conceding to immediate demands for fee alignment.

As negotiations proceed, the focus remains on balancing diplomatic relations with the EU against the financial interests of UK students and universities. The administration is working to finalize broader economic agreements while keeping tuition fee discussions as a separate, ongoing point of dialogue.