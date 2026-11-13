UK Preppers Say Microsoft Outage Proves Need for Emergency Planning

UK preppers argue the global Microsoft outage, which disrupted services for 20 hours, validates their calls for household preparedness. A psychologist supports their view, calling it a real-world stress test.

The global Microsoft outage that began on Thursday at 6pm GMT and lasted 20 hours has validated the warnings of UK prepper communities, who say it proves how easily everyday life can be disrupted.

The blackout, which rolled into Friday the 13th, knocked out platforms including Outlook and has been called the most disruptive email-related business blackout of all time. Governments, police forces and hospitals worldwide reported problems, and in the UK, 25 out of 44 police force areas confirmed impacts on online services by 11am Friday.

Also read Outlook Outage: Microsoft’s Email Service Goes Down Nationwide

The NHS, which uses Microsoft 365, was crippled as workers on the 111 helpline were unable to refer patients, forcing the Government to put contingency plans in place. Ana, the 49-year-old founder of the UK Preppers Club on Facebook, said the outage is no laughing matter despite the flood of memes.

UK Preppers Club Warns Of Tech Reliance

She told the Daily Mail that for years preppers have been called crazy, paranoid and conspiracy theorists just for suggesting people should have a few supplies at home and a backup plan. Now, she said, people realise how much we rely on technology and how easily our lives can be disrupted.

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Ana warned that the incident is a taste of what is to come and a real-world stress test of emergency responses, adding that if something more serious happened or systems were down for days rather than hours, the disruption would be far worse. Cyber attacks are one of the most likely dangers facing Britain, Ana said, with potential impacts on banks, supermarkets, electricity grids and water infrastructure.

She pointed to last week's cyber attacks on European supermarkets, where hackers seized control of cooling units, causing fires and food losses. British supermarkets were placed on high alert. Ana warned that these incidents signal a massive increase in attacks on infrastructure and that electricity supplies could be next. She questioned why preppers are still mocked for doing something that makes sense when an email outage can wreak such havoc.

Psychologist Backs Emergency Planning

Dr Sarita Robinson, an associate dean in the school of psychology and humanities at the University of Lancashire, supported Ana's perspective. She said that in survival psychology, people do better in these situations when they have proactively put a Plan B in place. She confirmed that the preppers on Facebook are right and that the best time to prepare for an emergency is before it happens.

While it is impossible to prepare for every emergency, adopting a prepping mindset can be a helpful starting point, she added, meaning thinking about what might go wrong and putting in simple, low-level interventions that could help if the worst happens. Today's events suggest we should add email outages to the things we should prep for, she said. Ana clarified that preparation does not require building bunkers or stockpiling massive amounts of canned goods like Heinz baked beans.

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Instead, the focus should be on securing the family bubble with essential food, shelter and water. The UK Preppers Club, which boasts nearly 17,000 members, provides practical tips for managing resources, such as dividing water for drinking, cooking, washing and even flushing a toilet.

Basic Supplies For Any Crisis

Ana said people need more detail on what to do with water and other basics, as some do not know what would happen if they cannot flush the toilet, if there is no electricity, or if water comes out contaminated or not at all. Family planning in particular, what happens when, is essential. The preparedness advice remains consistent regardless of the specific threat type, Ana stated.

Whether the crisis is a cyber attack, a power outage or a natural disaster, the points are pretty much the same: food, shelter and water. The whole point of being prepared is that you do not need to panic when something goes wrong, she concluded, and maybe that is something people should think about before laughing at those who prepare.

The Microsoft outage began on Thursday night and gradually services were restored after the 20-hour blackout, leaving governments, police forces and hospitals worldwide to assess the damage and reinforce contingency plans.