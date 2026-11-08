UK Polls Show Rise for Labour and Conservatives as Reform and Greens Decline

New survey data reveals shifting voter loyalty in the UK as Andy Burnham and Kemi Badenoch gain support while Nigel Farage and Zack Polansi lose ground amid economic concerns.

New polling data indicates a potential normalization in UK politics, with combined support for the Labour and Conservative parties steadily increasing. Conversely, the Reform UK and Green parties are experiencing a decline in voter enthusiasm according to recent survey findings. This shift suggests that the insurgent momentum once held by smaller parties may be losing traction among the electorate.

Leadership Approval Ratings Show Major Reversal

Recent surveys highlight a surprising improvement in public perception for key political figures. Andy Burnham and Kemi Badenoch now have more voters rating their performance positively than negatively. This represents a startling reversal of recent historical trends for an opposition leader and a prospective prime minister.

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Burnham appears to connect with voters through his social media presence and policy proposals. People praise his plans for a National Care Service and describe him as having a moral compass. His habit of jogging in dirty old Everton socks has also been noted as a relatable trait that resonates with the public.

Badenoch continues to make a strong impression on voters who view her as strong and direct. Supporters describe her as principled, articulate, and possessing common sense. Her recent plan to scrap inheritance tax on family homes has received approval from several focus group participants.

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Alternative Parties Face Voter Skepticism and Decline

Meanwhile, the alternatives to the two main parties are becoming less attractive to potential voters. Suspicions regarding donations, unsavory activists, and questions over competence have stalled Reform UK momentum. Many former enthusiasts now complain that Nigel Farage has become part of the establishment both financially and politically.

This disillusionment has led some to support other figures like Restore leader Rupert Lowe. Voters describe Lowe as an honest and decent patriot, even if some of his ideas are considered controversial. For Farage, this shift marks a significant challenge to his previous standing as a dominant insurgent voice.

The Green party has also begun to repel voters who previously viewed them as a progressive alternative. Leader Zack Polanski suffered a defeat in the Holborn and St Pancras by-election, further damaging the party standing. Many potential supporters feel the party is no longer focused on its original environmental platform.

Economic Concerns and Policy Discontent Persist

Despite the shift in party loyalty, it is too early to declare that the political realignment has been fully cancelled. Even some Labour leaners are wary of Burnham's approach. One woman observed that he starts conversations with jokes about pints, which then quickly turn into promises about spending public money.

Many voters have not forgotten the chaos of the Johnson-Truss era. They remain bitter about how things turned out and are not ready to recommit to the Conservatives. An ex-Tory voter compared the party to an ex-girlfriend that is not yet forgotten.

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Furthermore, Burnham is only about 100 days into his current role, and big issues remain unresolved. The question of how the country will live within its means has not been adequately addressed. John Healey's Budget did not amount to a reckoning on this critical score.

Public Sentiment on Welfare and Brexit Remains Negative

Burnham's promise to bring down the welfare bill in a Labour way seems to mean doing so very slowly. Polls indicate that people do not feel the Chancellor's measures will make them better off. One former Labour voter noted that the government takes eighty quid at the pump and gives four pence back.

The UK relationship with the European Union remains a contentious issue. The view that Brexit is to blame for Britain's ills unites voters across all parties of the Left. Burnham regularly touts this issue, noting that a majority would vote to rejoin in a new referendum.

However, this support for rejoining the EU may be shallow. The combination of economic dissatisfaction and lingering political fatigue suggests that while the main parties are regaining ground, deep-seated issues continue to challenge the political status quo.