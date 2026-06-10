UK Political Leaders Unite to Condemn Belfast Riots Following Knife Attack

Top UK politicians, including Kemi Badenoch, Sir Keir Starmer, and Gavin Robinson, jointly appealed for calm in Belfast after a night of violence sparked by a brutal knife attack. The unrest involved arson and racially motivated attacks, prompting warnings from police and a unified call for order from political leaders.

UK politicians from across the political spectrum united to appeal for calm in Belfast following a night of violent unrest sparked by a brutal knife attack .

During Prime Minister's Questions, Kemi Badenoch, Sir Keir Starmer, and DUP leader Gavin Robinson jointly condemned the thugs who rampaged through the Northern Ireland capital. The reaction to Monday's incident saw mobs set homes, a bus, and cars on fire, with people targeted based on their race.

Police are concerned about the potential for further violence in the wake of the attack, which was captured on video and widely shared online, with high-profile social media accounts using the incident to call for street protests. Speaking in the Commons, Badenoch described the scenes as 'deeply disturbing.

' She stated, 'People have a right to be angry, I am angry, and people have the right to expect their politicians to secure our borders. But no-one has a right to burn families out of their homes or to burn public property and attack the police. We all have a duty to stand up for public safety in every way.

' Sir Keir used the parliamentary session to warn that the acts of violence and arson overnight are 'totally unjustified. ' He said at the start of PMQs: 'People are rightly sickened by the horrific attack on Monday night in north Belfast. This morning I spoke with the First Minister, the Deputy First Minister and the Chief Constable, and the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland is meeting leaders in Belfast today.

We are united in calling for calm and determined to restore order, support the police and all those on the front line, and ensure that justice is done.

' DUP leader Gavin Robinson told the Commons: 'The north Belfast attack on Monday was medieval, it was sadistic and it's sadly been viewed by millions in this country. As reprehensible as it was, the outrageous violence, intimidation and community damage carried out last night in my constituency, and in other parts of Northern Ireland, require the strongest condemnation.

It is impossible to share concerns about damage to our British values and then act in a way that tarnishes the very thing we should want to protect.

' The political unity in condemning the violence highlights the seriousness of the situation and the need to de-escalate tensions in Belfast





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Belfast Violence Knife Attack Kemi Badenoch Keir Starmer Gavin Robinson DUP Northern Ireland Prime Minister's Questions Pmqs Police Calm Arson Racism Social Media Protests

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