UK Political Crisis: King Charles Expected to Deliver Pointless Speech amid Westminster Upheaval

The State Opening of Parliament is taking place amid major turmoil in Westminster, with the Prime Minister facing a mounting mutiny that has led more than 80 MPs to demand his resignation. The King's Speech, traditionally written for the head of state by the government of the day, will likely be altered due to the potential replacement of the Prime Minister. The Labour Party, particularly its Left-wing, is divided and panicking over the potential ascension of Health Secretary Wes Streeting to the leadership.

King Charles is set to arrive with full regal pomp and ceremony for the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow - and deliver a pointless address written by a zombie Prime Minister on the cusp of being kicked from office.

The monarch is due to deliver the King's Speech amid major turmoil in Westminster, with the PM facing a mounting mutiny that has led more than 80 MPs to demand he quit. The speech is traditionally written for the head of state by the government of the day to outline its policy programme for the coming parliamentary session.

But if Sir Keir is ousted this week or sets out a timetable for leaving No10 his successor is likely to alter large chunks of the programme, making the speech meaningless. Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones said this morning the King's Speech is going ahead on Wednesday as far as he is aware.

'We've been working very hard to bring together a programme of Bills for the next session that meet the challenges that we face as a country and it's important that we get on with that work. ' The speech is traditionally written for the head of state by the government of the day to outline its policy programme for the coming parliamentary session.

But if Sir Keir is ousted this week or sets out a timetable for leaving No10 his successor is likely to alter large chunks of the programme, making the speech meaningless. Sir Keir sounded defiance today he confronted the Cabinet amid an overwhelming Labour revolt.

The PM's grip on power is slipping after members of his top team - said to include Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood - privately urged him to make a graceful exit in the wake of disastrous local elections. But Sir Keir effectively dared his rivals to move against him this morning, telling the gathering in No10: 'The Labour Party has a process for challenging a leader and that has not been triggered.

'The country expects us to get on with governing. That is what I am doing and what we must do as a Cabinet.

' Health Secretary Wes Streeting, regarded by Sir Keir's dwindling band of allies as behind the coup, was present to hear the stark message. It came as Miatta Fahnbulleh joining the rebellion, becoming the first minister to quit. Significantly, one of Sir Keir's closest allies Darren Jones said he would not 'get ahead of any decision' when asked whether the PM would lead the party into the next election.

More than 80 MPs have now publicly called for his resignation, telling him to 'get real' and recognise 'it's over', while five ministerial aides have walked out. One of them, Joe Morris, is an aide to Mr Streeting, seen as the Blairite candidate to replace the PM. Labour's Left-wing is panicking that Mr Streeting has outmanoeuvred them and will end up with the keys to No10.

They want to slow the process so Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham can get back into the Commons and be a contender. In a sign of the rising tensions, former shadow chancellor John McDonnell said this morning: 'Wes Streeting has launched coup for fear of a democratic process and whilst candidates are blocked. Handing leadership to Mandelson's protege is gift to Reform.





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