UK Police to Use AI for Faster Manhunts and Efficiency Gains

A new £115 million PoliceAI Centre will deploy artificial intelligence to analyse CCTV footage, potentially reducing suspect tracking from days to minutes. AI could also handle routine calls and classify abusive imagery, freeing thousands of officer hours.

Police forces are preparing to use artificial intelligence to speed up manhunts and improve efficiency. A new £115million Police AI Centre, set to open within days, will lead the development of AI tools for law enforcement across the UK.

The head of the centre, Alex Murray, has outlined ambitious plans where AI could analyse vast amounts of CCTV footage to track suspects far quicker than current manual methods. Presently, officers spend countless hours trawling through terabytes of video after major incidents like terrorist attacks or murders. The new AI systems will be able to scan entire networks of cameras, focusing on specific characteristics such as a suspect's clothing, appearance, or vehicle.

In future, if investigators have a clear image from a scene or a photograph from a previous offence, they could use retrospective facial recognition to rapidly search through stored CCTV and pinpoint a suspect's movements, potentially reducing the time to locate a dangerous individual from days to minutes. Murray explained that with a few prompts, the technology could search for items like a black Volkswagen Golf or a man wearing a red hat, making policing more efficient and helping to solve more crimes, ultimately serving victims better.

He emphasised that human officers would remain essential, responsible for reviewing AI outputs, filtering out false leads, and directing the investigation, ensuring that technology supports rather than replaces human judgement. The AI could also be deployed to handle non-emergency 101 calls through chatbots, assist 999 call handlers by transcribing conversations, identifying potential crimes, and completing administrative forms.

Furthermore, AI will aid in the identification and classification of child sexual abuse imagery, sparing officers from having to view disturbing material. It is estimated that the technology could perform over 6 million hours of work annually, equivalent to freeing up about 3,000 officers for frontline duties. Murray stressed that AI would never replace police officers but would supplement decision-making, particularly in serious crimes where rapid resolution is crucial for public safety.

While acknowledging potential controversy around surveillance and AI, he framed the use as retrospective investigation following serious crimes, not mass surveillance. The centre aims to spearhead responsible AI development, balancing innovation with ethical considerations and public trust. The revolutionary application of artificial intelligence in UK policing promises to transform how major investigations are conducted. By automating the laborious task of sifting through massive CCTV archives, the new PoliceAI Centre seeks to compress the timeline of manhunts dramatically.

The technology's ability to recognise distinctive features-from a specific item of clothing to a car model-means that after a critical incident, forces could move from a reactive, hours-long manual review to a proactive, near-instantaneous digital search. This shift could be pivotal in catching dangerous criminals before they strike again, as speed is often critical in preventing further harm and securing forensic evidence.

The proposed integration of retrospective facial recognition adds another layer, allowing police to leverage existing images to track a suspect's historical movements across camera networks. However, the vision extends beyond manhunts; AI virtual assistants are slated to manage routine public inquiries, reducing administrative burdens and ensuring officers spend more time on operational duties. The potential to automate the review of illicit online content, such as child abuse material, also promises to protect officers from psychological trauma while increasing processing capacity.

Collectively, these tools aim to augment, not replace, the police force, enhancing both investigative efficacy and officer welfare. The success of this initiative will hinge on robust oversight to prevent errors, bias, or misuse, ensuring that technology serves as a reliable ally in the fight against crime. Despite the promising efficiency gains, the deployment of AI in policing raises profound questions about privacy, accuracy, and democratic accountability.

Using AI to scan vast CCTV networks and apply facial recognition retrospectively could be seen as a significant expansion of state surveillance powers, even if targeted at serious crimes. There are concerns about the technology's accuracy, particularly regarding facial recognition, which has been shown in some studies to have higher error rates for women and ethnic minorities, potentially leading to false positives and wrongful suspicion.

The principle of humans remaining 'in the loop' is crucial, but it may not fully mitigate these risks if operators become overly reliant on algorithmic suggestions. Moreover, the use of AI to handle emergency and non-emergency calls introduces risks of misunderstanding complex situations or failing to show empathy, which are vital in public service.

The scale of data processing-equivalent to thousands of officer hours-also means large datasets will be aggregated and analysed, increasing the potential for data breaches or mission creep. While the PoliceAI Centre frames this as a tool for serious crimes, the boundary between serious and minor offences can blur, and without strict legal frameworks, there is a danger of normalising intrusive surveillance. Public trust will be essential; any perception of a 'big brother' police force could undermine community relations.

Therefore, alongside technical development, transparent governance, independent audits, and clear statutory regulation are necessary to ensure these powerful tools are used proportionately, lawfully, and in a manner consistent with human rights. The challenge for UK policing will be to harness AI's benefits while safeguarding civil liberties and maintaining the ethical standards expected of a democratic society





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