UK Police Raid SIM Farm Recover One Million Stolen Credit Cards

Police raid an East Midlands SIM farm, seizing over one million compromised card details. This operation marks the largest haul of stolen credit data ever recovered in the UK, involving collaboration between VodafoneThree and the National Crime Agency.

Officers from the Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit executed a high-impact early-morning raid on a terraced property in the East Midlands. The operation resulted in the seizure of hundreds of SIM cards and associated hardware, confirming suspicions that the home was housing a sophisticated criminal infrastructure known as a SIM farm.

This action has led to the recovery of more than one million compromised card details. The National Crime Agency (NCA) believes this figure represents potentially the largest haul of stolen credit card data ever recovered in the United Kingdom. Eight individuals were arrested during the coordinated enforcement activity.

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SIM Farm Mechanisms and Criminal Operations

SIM farms are specialized devices designed to house thousands of mobile SIM cards simultaneously. This setup allows criminals to manage vast numbers of mobile connections at once. The primary objective is to deceive victims into surrendering sensitive personal information through phishing attacks.

The SIM cards used in these operations are frequently shoplifted from displays in supermarkets and post offices. Once acquired, they are installed in the farm devices to generate fake online accounts. This enables fraudsters to target large volumes of potential victims with minimal effort.

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Industry Collaboration and Intelligence Sharing

The success of this crackdown relied heavily on intelligence shared by VodafoneThree. Their team identified patterns of suspected SIM farm activity and passed actionable information to the NCA Fraud Targeting Cell. This collaboration allowed regional policing teams to pinpoint the specific location of the suspected criminal premises.

Rachel Andrews, Head of Corporate Security at VodafoneThree, emphasized that fraud cannot be tackled through protection measures alone. She stated that using industry intelligence to disrupt infrastructure closer to its source prevents harm from reaching customers and the wider public.

New Legislation and Stolen Data Recovery

SIM farms were officially criminalized last month, marking a significant shift in the UK's approach to combating fraud. The new legislation provides law enforcement agencies with additional powers to target the infrastructure underpinning fraud and cyber-crime offenses.

Andrew Harding, Deputy Head of Fraud Threat Leadership at the National Economic Crime Centre, explained that organized criminal networks involve specialists in harvesting data, handling cryptocurrency, and contacting victims. The seized items included bin bags filled with brand new SIM cards still in their casing and cardboard boxes stacked with SIM terminals.

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Future Implications for Public Safety

Nick Sharp, Deputy Director of Fraud at the NCA, highlighted that the introduction of new offenses covering the possession and supply of SIM farms strengthens public protection. He noted that these arrests demonstrate the impact of close collaboration between law enforcement and the telecoms industry.

The NCA will continue to work with partners across policing and industry to disrupt the criminals behind this offending. This operation underscores the growing focus on preventing criminal activity at its source rather than merely reacting to its consequences.