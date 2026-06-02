UK Police Face Growing Calls to Abandon Racial‑Equity Commitment After Fatal Henry Nowak Incident

Chief constables are under mounting pressure to scrap a controversial anti‑racism pledge that mandates different treatment of white people and ethnic minorities. The debate, intensified by the death of Henry Nowak, pits police reform advocates against politicians who argue the policy undermines equality before the law.

Chief constables across the United Kingdom are now confronting intense pressure to abandon a controversial "two‑tier" policy that mandates differential treatment of white people and ethnic minorities.

The policy, known as the Anti‑Racism Commitment, was introduced last year as part of a multi‑million‑pound Police Race Action Plan that was launched in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd in the United States. Its stated aim is to achieve "equality of policing outcomes" by narrowing the gap in the likelihood of people being criminalised on the basis of race.

In practice, the commitment instructs police leaders to move beyond a colour‑blind approach and to focus on eradicating statistical disparities. Critics argue that this effectively tells officers to treat individuals differently according to the colour of their skin, a notion that they contend undermines the principle that all citizens are equal before the law.

The debate has been heightened by the recent case of Henry Nowak, a man who was handcuffed while lying mortally injured after his attacker falsely claimed to police that he had been the victim of racism. The incident sparked a heated session in the House of Commons, during which Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp condemned the anti‑racism pledge as "dangerous" and "morally wrong".

Philp urged Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to intervene and order the removal of the commitment, arguing that it encourages police forces to "reverse engineer" arrest rates by treating ethnic groups unequally, regardless of actual offending rates. He warned that the policy allows "extreme activists" to hijack police decision‑making, creating a two‑tier system that favours minority communities at the expense of white victims.

Home Secretary Mahmood responded by stressing the need for police to retain the confidence of all communities, acknowledging the historical context of racial tension in policing but warning against "over‑correcting". Sources close to the minister admitted that the wording of the commitment is "clumsy" and that the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) is reviewing it to eliminate any ambiguity.

NPCC chairman Gavin Stephens said the organisation is listening to legitimate concerns and will adjust language where necessary, but cautioned that the core intent - improving policing quality and public trust - must remain intact. Funding for the Police Race Action Plan has already been reduced, with the current year's budget cut from £1.3 million to £387,000 as the programme is scaled back to a smaller national team. Political parties have also weighed in.

Reform UK has pledged to ban police race action plans and Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (EDI) training through an "Equal Treatment Act" if it wins the next election. Spokesperson Zia Yusuf described Nowak's death as a "horrific example of two‑tier policing" and blamed the Hampshire Police Race Action Plan for encouraging officers to give preferential treatment to alleged victims of racism.

In contrast, Downing Street insisted there is "no such thing as two‑tier policing" and defended the existing framework. Former Scotland Yard officer and government adviser Rory Geoghegan urged the Prime Minister's office to familiarize itself with the commitment, noting that it explicitly calls for differential treatment based on skin colour and should therefore be withdrawn





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