Mirgen Doku, 34, and Arilen Ndoci, 32, have been charged with burglary and trespassing after a break-in at Anmer Hall, the country home of Prince William and Princess Catherine. The property was unoccupied at the time, and the men are due in court Wednesday.

Two men have been charged with burglary at the country home of Prince William and Princess Catherine, police said Wednesday. Mirgen Doku, 34, and Arilen Ndoci, 32, were charged with entering a dwelling with intent to steal and trespassing on a protected site.

They remain in custody and are due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. The Norfolk Constabulary confirmed the arrests in connection with the incident at Anmer Hall. Police officers were called Monday evening to reported suspicious activity at an address on the royal family's rural Sandringham estate in eastern England. The call came in at around 6 p.m. local time, which is 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

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The suspects were taken into custody near the country house after police received the call. No royals were on the property at the time, authorities said. After a search involving police dogs, drones and a helicopter, two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespassing. Police said in a statement that officers attended and specialist resources, including police dogs, drones and the National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed to assist with searches in the area.

The property was unoccupied at the time of the incident. William and Kate's Kensington Palace office declined to comment on security matters. Anmer Hall, a 10-bedroom house on the Sandringham estate, was a wedding present to the couple from the late Queen Elizabeth II. The couple and their three children spend most of their time at Forest Lodge in Windsor, west of London, which they have described as their forever home.

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Renovation And Security At Anmer Hall

The Sun reported that William, Kate, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, were staying at their primary residence, Forest Lodge in Windsor, at the time of the incident. Anmer Hall sits on the 20,000-acre Sandringham Estate. Prior to moving in, the couple oversaw a 1.5 million pound renovation that included major security upgrades, such as rerouting a public road, planting dense tree lines for privacy and establishing a seasonal no-fly zone over the property.

The family regularly visits the country estate for weekend getaways and school holidays, and it served as a private sanctuary for Kate during her cancer treatment in 2024. William and Kate use the secluded red brick Georgian mansion about 110 miles, or 171 kilometers, north of London as a country residence on weekends. The incident marks the latest security scare on royal grounds. Intruders have breached royal properties several times over the years.

Previous Intrusions On Royal Grounds

In October 2024, burglars broke into the Windsor Castle estate west of London and stole a pickup truck and a quad bike from a farm building. Charles and Queen Camilla weren't at Windsor Castle at the time, but it was reported that William and Kate were in their nearby house. Two masked burglars broke into Shaw Farm on the Windsor Castle Estate while William, Kate and their children were sleeping nearby at Adelaide Cottage.

Three years earlier, a man armed with a crossbow was detained on the castle grounds. Jaswant Singh Chail was later sentenced to nine years in prison after admitting he had been encouraged by a chatbot to kill Elizabeth. In May, a man was arrested following an incident at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's residence on the Sandringham Estate, The Sun reported. In 1982, intruder Michael Fagan managed to sneak into the queen's private chambers while she was in bed.

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The queen spent 10 minutes chatting with the burglar before raising the alarm when he asked for a cigarette. Fagan was sent to a psychiatric hospital, then released and was later jailed for unrelated criminal offenses. Royal reporter Kinsey Schofield discussed how two people were able to break into a cottage belonging to the UK's royal family on Fox News @ Night, calling it an extreme lapse in security.

The Norfolk Police force says Doku and Ndoci were charged with entering a dwelling with intent to steal and trespassing on a protected site. They are due in court later Wednesday.