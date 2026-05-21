UK Police Cannot Afford More Officers For The World Cup And Expect Three Officers To Travel To The United States

Despite the fact that more than 18,000 different law enforcement agencies will be involved across the US, UK police are expecting only three officers to travel to the United States due to financial constraints. UK National Football Policing Unit will finance three specialists in what may be viewed as a concerning development.

Officials are expecting up to 15,000 England fans at each group game, including 1,000 friends and family from the FA, however, only a tiny team of police experts will head out from these shores.

Donald Trump's White House says the federal police - rather than themselves - have declined to provide funding. At recent major tournaments, hosts have shelled out for specialist officers from these shores to travel and provide intelligence around England fans in a bid to swerve major issues and prevent overreactions from local forces.

Germany covered the cost for no fewer than 40 spotters to travel to the European Championship and there was a significant presence in Qatar and Russia paid for by the host nations. Only three British police officers will travel to the United States for the World Cup. Despite the fact that more than 18,000 different law enforcement agencies will be involved across the US, the UK government has refused to pay for any travelling officers from the UK.

Instead, UK National Football Policing Unit will finance three specialists in what may be viewed as a concerning development





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