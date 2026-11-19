Prime Minister Andy Burnham labels Russia the biggest losers in the Ukraine conflict during a critical Berlin summit with European allies and US officials, emphasizing unwavering support for Kyiv.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has officially declared Russia the biggest losers of the ongoing Ukraine war, directly challenging the invasion efforts of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Speaking at a high-stakes press conference in Berlin, Mr. Burnham emphasized that the Russian military is steadily losing men, territory, and strategic advantage against the resilient Ukrainian forces. This strong statement was delivered alongside key European allies to reaffirm Britain's unwavering support for Kyiv during a critical diplomatic juncture.

Russia Losing Battle Against Resilient Ukraine

Mr. Burnham argued that the conflict has become a lose-lose situation for all parties involved, but the cost to Russia is disproportionately high. He highlighted that Russian forces are suffering casualties every two to three months that exceed the entire loss of life during the nine-year conflict between the Soviet Union and Afghanistan. Despite these massive human losses, Mr. Burnham noted that Russia has captured no more than 0.2 per cent additional Ukrainian territory. He asserted that the unbreakable resilience of President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian people ensures that Russia is failing to break the nation's spirit or its sovereignty.

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Berlin Summit Coordinates With US and China Talks

The Berlin meeting took place just hours after US President Donald Trump held trilateral talks with Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen. During the Shenzhen summit, Mr. Trump referred to Mr. Putin as a friend, and the three nations issued a joint declaration of peace. European leaders expressed nervousness about a potential diplomatic stitch-up that might weaken Ukraine's position. Although Mr. Trump joined the Berlin proceedings via phone call, detailed outcomes from the US-Russian-Chinese discussions remained vague, prompting European leaders to clarify their own stance on future negotiations.

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European Leaders Demand Direct Inclusion in Peace Talks

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz dismissed the recent Shenzhen meeting as primarily a photo opportunity, though he welcomed the American push for new peace discussions. Mr. Burnham, appearing alongside Chancellor Merz, President Zelensky, and French President Emmanuel Macron, stressed that Europe must be part of any negotiation as a team with Kyiv and Washington. He cited progress from the recent US call, noting a clear alignment on the principle that there can be no decision about Ukraine without Ukraine in the room. This alignment marks a significant shift, as Mr. Burnham observed that leaders are finally speaking with a unified voice regarding European security.

UK Maintains Unwavering Long Term Support for Kyiv

Addressing concerns that President Trump painted an overly optimistic picture of Russian intentions, Mr. Burnham denied the characterization. He reported that the President spoke passionately about the horrific loss of life, including young Russian soldiers, rather than dismissing the severity of the war. The Prime Minister concluded that while the time has come to move toward peace due to recent US involvement, the United Kingdom stands with Ukraine for as long as it takes. He reiterated that Europe is ready to enter negotiations with clear boundaries on what is acceptable, ensuring that the unjust war does not continue without a path to resolution.