UK PM Assures Bereaved Parents of Action on Social Media Ban for Under-16s Within Weeks

Bereaved parents pushing for a social media ban for under-16s met with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who promised action within weeks but stopped short of a firm commitment to legislation. Families shared their stories, and the government's consultation received over 81,000 responses. Advocates remain hopeful but cautious, while some experts and politicians call for alternative measures.

Bereaved parents advocating for a ban on social media for children under 16 were assured by UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a meeting at 10 Downing Street that action would be taken within weeks, not months.

However, the Prime Minister stopped short of making a firm commitment to legislation that would prohibit minors from using addictive apps. The meeting, which took place on the final day of the government's three-month consultation on a potential ban, included 14 families who have lost children due to online harms. Ellen Roome, whose 14-year-old son Jools died in April 2022 after participating in an online challenge, expressed cautious optimism but noted that promises have been made before.

She stated that the Prime Minister listened and seemed sincere, but she emphasized the need for substantial, not half-hearted, action. Roome pressed Starmer four times on why no progress had been made, receiving the same response that the government is reviewing consultation evidence and will announce decisions soon. The consultation has garnered over 81,000 responses, including from 42,000 parents and 13,000 young people.

Esther Ghey, whose 16-year-old daughter Brianna was murdered in February 2023, said she felt hopeful and positive about meaningful change, noting a significant shift in public and political awareness. She is also advocating for phone-free schools and the creation of an E-safety commissioner to oversee tech companies. Starmer earlier stated that nothing short of a game-changer is needed and promised decisive action after the consultation ends.

The Academy of Medical Royal Colleges recently warned that young people's social media use poses health risks comparable to smoking and not wearing seatbelts. Not all parents support a total ban; Ian Russell, whose daughter Molly died after viewing harmful content, argues for better enforcement of existing laws rather than blanket bans. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch criticized Labour for dithering and called for raising the social media age limit to 16.

The debate continues as the government weighs evidence and public opinion, with pressure mounting from both advocates and opponents of a ban. The meeting highlighted the emotional toll on families and the urgency of addressing online safety for children. As the consultation concludes, all eyes are on the government to deliver on its promises. The outcome could set a precedent similar to Australia, which recently blocked under-16s from major social media platforms.

Ultimately, the bereaved parents hope their advocacy will lead to lasting change that prioritizes children's safety over corporate profits. The meeting at Number 10 was a pivotal moment, but the true test lies in the government's subsequent actions. With public sentiment increasingly favoring stricter regulations, the pressure is on Starmer to implement policies that protect vulnerable youth from online harms.

The families left the meeting with cautious hope, but they remain vigilant, ready to hold the government accountable for its commitments





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