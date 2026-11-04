UK Pleasure Boys Founder John Woodward Addresses Banbury Strip Controversy

John Woodward defends the UK Pleasure Boys after a Banbury show sparked outrage, explaining the interactive nature of the all-male strip act and denying claims of an orgy.

John Woodward, the 52-year-old director of the UK Pleasure Boys, has responded to the backlash following a controversial strip performance in Banbury, Oxfordshire. The all-male act, known for its provocative and interactive shows, found itself at the center of a public relations storm after footage from a recent event went viral on social media platforms.

Addressing the Banbury Controversy

Woodward asserts that the circulating videos of the performance at the Banbury FC clubhouse were heavily edited and taken out of context. The gig, featuring the group's Wet 'n' Wild show, began with high energy before reports described the atmosphere devolving into what one eyewitness called an orgy. However, Woodward maintains that the scenes were misrepresented to create a sensational narrative that did not reflect the actual nature of the entertainment.

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Interactive Performance Dynamics

The UK Pleasure Boys operate on a model of high interaction, where performers strip completely and engage directly with the audience for a ticket price of approximately £15. The show involves performers leaving the stage to enter the crowd, where touching is permitted but strictly regulated by the directors. Woodward explained that while lower-region contact is not encouraged, the general rule allows for close physical proximity to enhance the excitement of the live experience for attendees.

Personal Hazards of Stage Life

Beyond the public scrutiny, Woodward highlighted the physical dangers inherent in his career, which spans nearly 30 years in the industry. He recounted specific injuries sustained during performances, including a tetanus injection required after an audience member bit him, mistaking his body for a prosthetic. He also described being poked in the belly button by a long fingernail, an incident that he noted caused significant wind and pain, illustrating the unpredictable nature of interacting with enthusiastic crowds.

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Banbury FC Apology and Venue Response

Non-league club Banbury FC, ironically nicknamed The Puritans, issued a public apology regarding the incident at their clubhouse. The club stated that part of the performance at the end of the show went beyond what they deemed acceptable for their venue. They expressed regret to anyone who was offended by the events, acknowledging that the interactive boundaries of the act had arguably exceeded the comfort levels of their community space.

Clarifying Misinterpreted Actions

Woodward provided detailed explanations for specific moments captured in the viral footage, such as a dancer hovering over a person on the floor, which he claimed was harmless choreography rather than sexual activity. He also described a common occurrence where an audience member might use a performer as a makeshift microphone for singing. He argued that such actions are standard parts of the entertainment industry and are intended as harmless fun, similar to taking photos with a clown at a circus.

Future of the Pleasure Boys Act

Despite the controversy, Woodward remains committed to the unique format of the UK Pleasure Boys, which includes lap dances, lifting women, and naked meet-and-greets. He emphasizes that the majority of the audience seeks only to unwind and enjoy a drink with friends. The act continues to draw attention for its bold approach to male strippery, maintaining that the core of the performance is about entertainment and audience engagement rather than the explicit acts alleged by critics.