UK Plans to Tighten Online Safety Laws Amid Social Media Crackdown Concerns

The UK government will amend the Online Safety Act to give regulator Ofcom more power to curb social media content during 'times of crisis,' following controversy over Elon Musk's posts on the Belfast attack and Henry Nowak murder. The move aims to force tech platforms to quickly remove material that could incite violence, but it risks free speech debates and potential clashes with the White House.

The UK government is set to strengthen online safety regulations to curb social media content during periods of societal tension, such as the recent Belfast attack.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall has announced plans to amend the Online Safety Act, empowering regulator Ofcom to impose stricter obligations on tech platforms. The goal is to force faster removal of material that could incite violence or disorder during 'times of crisis.

' This move comes amid cabinet frustration over Elon Musk's use of his platform X to amplify controversial narratives about incidents like the murder of Henry Nowak and the Belfast knife attack. The proposals risk sparking a debate aboutcensorship and may lead to friction with the US administration over free speech principles. Kendall stated that those inciting violence online are breaking the law and that the government will update the Online Safety Act next week.

She has also urged Ofcom to urgently discuss compliance with X and other platforms. The definition of content that could incite violence is broad, potentially including graphic footage from attacks, though determining what qualifies as a 'time of crisis' remains unclear. Reform UK's Matt Goodwin argued the focus should be on addressing root causes like immigration policy rather than policing social media, a view Musk endorsed. Labour's Anna Turley countered that Musk bears responsibility for exacerbating risks in vulnerable communities.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey demanded stronger action against 'extremists' enabled by platforms like X, while Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged to crack down on those fueling division. The government points to existing Ofcom fines and investigations under the Online Safety Act as evidence of its commitment, while leaving the door open for further legislative measures





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Online Safety Act Ofcom Elon Musk X Belfast Attack Henry Nowak Incitement Free Speech UK Government

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Baylor Adds Three-Star Safety Devin Watkins: What It Means for Bears' 2027 ClassBaylor added its seventh commitment to the class of 2027.

Read more »

Bucks County adds X, Roblox, Discord to federal lawsuit against tech companies over child safetyBucks County expanded its federal lawsuit to include X Corp., Roblox, Discord, and a Meta subsidiary.

Read more »

Kartik Research Employee’s Death Prompts Discussions About SafetyWhile Divyanshu Joshi's death is reportedly under investigation, the company addressed the loss of the 26-year-old via Instagram.

Read more »

Apple’s new child safety tools arrive as pressure builds on Big TechApple’s latest child safety update gives parents more control over what kids can download, browse, watch, and who they can contact, at a time when governments are pushing Big Tech to do more to protect children online.

Read more »