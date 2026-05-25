UK Plans Benefit Top‑Ups to Boost Teenage Apprenticeships and Slash Youth Unemployment

The UK government is preparing to increase benefit payments for families of 16‑17‑year‑olds to offset losses when teens start apprenticeships, part of a broader move to curb rising youth unemployment and expand work‑experience placements. The scheme follows a review by former Labour minister Alan Milburn and a warning from the Social Security Advisory Committee that lower welfare for working youths deters apprenticeship uptake. Ministers will also launch a three‑year programme adding 300,000 placements, with half offered as short swaps that aid interview access. A £2.5 billion investment will create 50,000 new apprenticeships, while the DWP pledges support to reverse the decade‑long decline in youth apprenticeship starts.

The UK government is preparing to roll out new incentive measures aimed at driving teenage apprenticeships and countering a sharp rise in youth unemployment . Under the plan, parents who qualify for certain benefits could see their weekly payments boosted so that moving a 16‑ or 17‑year‑old into a paid apprenticeship no longer results in a net loss for the household.

This policy would help to offset the steep cut in state support that families hit when the young person starts a job, a change long felt as a disincentive by both families and social‑service advisers. The initiative forms part of a wider slate of proposals being vetted by ministers following a high‑profile review of youth labour market outcomes by former Labour cabinet minister Alan Milburn.

Milburn has made it clear that the current system is floundering; he accused the state of “shamefully” consigning young people into a trap of benefit dependency, arguing that this has stunted generational mobility and kept many drifting out of paid employment. His own review, completed this week, highlighted that around 1 million 16‑to‑24‑year‑olds in the UK were classified as NEET (Not in Education, Employment or Training) during the last quarter of 2025, a figure that has steadily climbed.

The Social Security Advisory Committee (SSAC) last month drew attention to the financial drag that apprenticeships can impose on families still dependent on welfare. The committee warned that the loss of benefit payments that occurs when a young person leaves full‑time education can be substantial – potentially outweighing the earnings from a new apprenticeship, which only begin when the youngster is 16 or older.

Consequently, many parents hesitate to let their teens take a traineeship, preferring to keep their children in their homes. In tandem with the financial top‑up for families, the government is set to announce a large expansion of work‑experience opportunities. Ministers will debut a plan to add 300 000 extra placements over the next three years – half of which will be in “Swaps”.

Swaps are short, up to six­-week placements that guarantee the participant a job interview or streamline the application process with the host employer. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) estimates that students who complete a Swap are 13 % more likely to be working two years later than those who do not, and that four in ten maintain employment within six months.

According to the Guardian, the rollout will also provide more structured pathways for youth to re‑enter the labor market. Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden warned that the long‑term damage a gap in employment can inflict on a person’s life trajectory is far-reaching, and that the new financial scheme could help to reverse a 40 % decline in the number of young people starting apprenticeships over the previous decade.

Over the next five years the government will fund £2.5 billion into various employment‑support programmes and create 50 000 additional apprenticeship slots for people who are still in education. Speaking to the BBC, Milburn compared the public expenditure on keeping children on benefits to the little they actually spend empowering that generation to work.

“For every £25 that we spend keeping young people on benefits, we spend only £1 helping them get into work through employment support,” he said. He also highlighted failures across multiple pillars – the welfare system, the schools, the skills training framework and even health services – underscoring the need for a coordinated response.

The DWP spokesperson confirmed that the government was “determined to reverse the 40% drop in young people starting apprenticeships over the last decade” and that the initiative would give every aspiring apprentice the best chance to begin a career successfully





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UK Youth Unemployment Apprenticeships Benefit Top‑Ups Work Experience Alan Milburn

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spy Cameras to Be Hidden in Vehicles to Catch Benefit CheatsVehicles will be equipped with video surveillance cameras to secretly film as suspects misuse benefits. This is part of a live surveillance strategy launched by the Department for Work and Pensions to catch benefit cheats.

Read more »

Spy Cameras to Be Hidden in Vehicles to Catch Benefit CheatsVehicles will be equipped with video surveillance cameras to secretly film as suspects misuse benefits. This is part of a live surveillance strategy launched by the Department for Work and Pensions to catch benefit cheats.

Read more »

Spying on Vehicles: Secret Cameras Hidden in Vehicles to Catch Benefit CheatsThe article discusses a plan to deploy camera surveillance in vehicles to catch benefit cheats in the act of defrauding the system, using video footage to prove their crimes and obtain court evidence. This is part of a larger live surveillance strategy by the Department for Work and Pensions aimed at saving billions from the benefits bill through fraud prevention.

Read more »

Donald Trump's Talks with Muslim Leaders About Ending Iran WarSpark Plans for Broader Peace PlansA recent report revealed that the President asked several Middle Eastern countries to enter peace agreements with Israel by signing onto the Abraham Accords, a historic agreement that could potentially normalize relationships between Arab states and Israel if confirmed by multiple Arab countries said to be on the line with Trump when he made his reported request for them to sign onto the Abraham Accords. The main goal of the Abraham Accords is to broker a peace agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel while US President Donald Trump reportedly asked multiple Arab countries during a phone call Saturday to sign peace agreements with Israel if an deal is struck to end the Iran war.

Read more »