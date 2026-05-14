UK Planning Experts Warn Against Going Too Hard at Baby Showers

UK planning experts have revealed what to avoid at your baby shower. Some celebrities' balloon budget alone is sure to be in the hundreds, with stars like WAG Megan Pickford putting on lavish events to commemorate the good news. Meanwhile, you may be treated to a live performance from one of the expecting parents. But speaking to the Daily Mail, planning experts have warned against going too hard on what, at its core, is meant to be an intimate gathering for your nearest and dearest.

UK planning experts have revealed what to avoid at your baby shower . Some celebrities' balloon budget alone is sure to be in the hundreds, with stars like WAG Megan Pickford putting on lavish events to commemorate the good news.

Meanwhile, you may be treated to a live performance from one of the expecting parents. But speaking to the Daily Mail, planning experts have warned against going too hard on what, at its core, is meant to be an intimate gathering for your nearest and dearest.

Gemma Logan, of Hen Party Deals and The Stag Company and events expert John Austen, Founder, Booths By Lux, shared how baby showers can easily start to feel more like 'a PR rollout' than an occasion for friends and family





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Baby Shower Planning Experts Lavish Events PR Rollout Intimate Gathering Friends And Family

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