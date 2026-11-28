LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The British government department that administers pensions and welfare payments said on Saturday that a cyberattack had prompted it to take services offline, in the latest

LONDON, Nov 28 - The British government department that administers pensions and welfare payments said on Saturday that a cyberattack had prompted it to take services offline, in the latest hacking incident targeting British companies and institutions.

A spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions said in a statement that specialists were investigating a cyberattack on its systems, adding that benefit and pension payments would continue as normal while it tried to restore online services. Companies and public bodies have been increasingly hit by aggressive and regular cyberattacks in recent years, including the British Library, a blood-testing service, Transport for London, Marks & Spencer and Jaguar Land Rover.

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The DWP was forced to take some of its online services down in the latest major cyberattack, with services remaining offline as of 5 p.m. on Saturday.