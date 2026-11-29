New Center Parcs survey reveals nearly a third of UK parents plan to ban smartphones this Christmas, driving a shift toward analogue activities like board games and family walks.

A nationwide poll of 2,000 adults conducted by Center Parcs reveals a significant shift in festive traditions, with nearly a third of British parents planning to enforce a smartphone-free Christmas Day. This decision stems from widespread parental fatigue regarding constant screen time, prompting a determined effort to restore classic, analogue holiday experiences. The data indicates that while 42 percent of parents intend to encourage device removal, they remain skeptical about their children's cooperation, with 62 percent anticipating arguments and resistance during the festivities.

Core Details of Smartphone Ban

The primary mechanism driving this trend is parental exhaustion with digital distractions, as more than a third of respondents reported being fed up with seeing their offspring permanently glued to their phones. Consequently, 69 percent of parents state that devices must be put away this Christmas to prioritize face-to-face interaction. Instead of engaging with TikTok, Instagram, or online gaming, families are actively choosing to dust off traditional entertainment options such as Scrabble, charades, and board games to foster genuine connection during the holiday period.

Also read 15 Famous Moments in History If Someone Had Been Holding a Smartphone

Stakeholder Positions on Screen Time

Attitudes toward enforcing these bans vary significantly among parents, revealing a complex landscape of authority and anxiety. A resolute 14 percent of parents insist they will not back down even if their children throw tantrums, demonstrating a firm stance on digital boundaries. Conversely, 7 percent admit they are secretly scared of announcing the ban, highlighting the emotional difficulty of confronting teenage dependency on technology. Meanwhile, 30 percent of parents are not planning to encourage their children to cut back on screen time, indicating a split in household strategies regarding digital discipline.

Real-World Impact on Festive Activities

The shift away from screens is directly influencing the specific activities families plan to engage in, with a clear preference for nostalgic and wholesome traditions. Watching Christmas films together leads the list at 54 percent, followed closely by playing card games at 41 percent and taking family walks at 39 percent. Cooking Christmas lunch together accounts for 36 percent of planned activities, while playing board games follows at 38 percent, showing a strong desire to create shared, tangible memories rather than passive digital consumption.

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Intergenerational Digital Wellbeing

This nostalgia is not limited to older generations, as younger demographics are also expressing a desire to disconnect from the modern digital landscape. More than a quarter of Gen Z respondents envy those who grew up before social media, while 20 percent wish they had experienced a childhood without smartphones. Overall, 86 percent of respondents plan to spend less time on devices, and 89 percent intend to use the festive break for a digital detox, with 80 percent believing Christmas is the perfect time to embrace a more analogue way of life.

Analogue Lodge Initiative Details

To support this cultural shift, Center Parcs is launching an Analogue Lodge at its Sherwood Forest location, developed in collaboration with the youth-led digital wellbeing movement FlippGen. This initiative encourages families to lock away phones and rediscover pre-screen joys through features like vinyl records, disposable cameras, and traditional cookbooks. The lodge includes designated phone lockboxes to prevent sneaking and provides binoculars and nature guides to encourage outdoor exploration, ensuring guests can fully disconnect and enjoy the physical environment.