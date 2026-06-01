UK Officials Warn Government 'Turns Blind Eye' to Yacht Smuggling

A news report reveals that people and drug smugglers are increasingly using yachts to enter the UK via inland villages, with officials accusing the government of ignoring the threat due to resource shortages and a focus on small boats.

Ministers and border authorities are facing criticism for allegedly ignoring a growing smuggling operation that uses yachts to bring migrants and drugs into the United Kingdom through quiet, inland villages.

Officials warn that criminal gangs are increasingly turning to private pleasure crafts as a clandestine route for individuals seeking to enter the UK illegally, particularly those who do not intend to claim asylum. These smugglers are shifting to more inland destinations for loading and unloading, often targeting individuals who wish to work illegally or evade authorities.

The National Crime Agency has relaunched Project Kraken, a campaign urging the public to report suspicious vessels, in villages located more than 30 miles from the coast. This follows several recent stings where yachts were found carrying up to two dozen people, drugs, or other contraband hidden below deck.

For instance, this week, five men were arrested after a yacht carrying seven Albanian nationals was intercepted off the south coast of England. Such incidents have occurred around the British coastline, including near Newquay, Brixham, and Chichester, but also in unconventional spots like the inland village of Rye in East Sussex, which is two miles from the sea. Officials now caution that the government has minimal control over this crisis, with successful interdictions largely relying on tip-offs or chance.

This gap allows individuals with criminal records, prior deportations, or those vulnerable to exploitation to enter the country unchecked. Smugglers advertise yacht passages on platforms like TikTok. One notable case involved Mohammed Ali Nareman, a 37-year-old at the heart of an international smuggling ring that charged migrants thousands of pounds for the journey.

Lucy Moreton, a Professional Officer at the Immigration Services Union, told the Daily Mail that the government is 'putting the UK at risk' by turning a blind eye. She argued that Border Force and other agencies lack sufficient resources and are overly focused on small boats, leaving yacht smuggling under-monitored.

'The Government now willingly turns a blind eye,' she said. 'We know it is happening, but we do not know the extent. The reason we do not know is we do not look, and ultimately we cannot afford to look.

' She emphasized that those arriving via yachts typically avoid claiming asylum or accessing benefits; instead, they aim to evade detection, often due to existing criminal records or deportation orders. 'The reason you do it that way rather than jump on a small boat is not to be fingerprinted,' she noted, adding that maritime intelligence operations have been dismantled due to budget constraints.

Mihnea Cuibus, a researcher at the Oxford Migration Observatory, concurred that resource limitations hinder the ability to monitor this threat, especially as Border Force concentrates on small boats. He pointed out that the average asylum seeker cannot afford yacht smuggling, making it a tactic for those with specific evasion goals. The resurgence of yacht smuggling underscores a broader challenge: balancing enforcement across multiple entry methods while managing limited resources.

Without increased maritime surveillance and intelligence gathering, critics warn that this hidden pipeline could continue to undermine border security





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UK Government 'Willingly Turns a Blind Eye' to Migrant Smuggling via YachtsThe UK government has been accused of turning a blind eye to migrant smuggling via yachts, with officials warning that the country is at risk due to a lack of resources and attention being paid to the issue. Smugglers are increasingly using yachts to smuggle migrants and drugs into the UK, often using quiet villages as landing points. The National Crime Agency has relaunched its Project Kraken campaign to encourage the public to report suspicious vessels, but officials say that successful finds are almost entirely dependent on tipoffs or luck. The crisis is said to be putting the UK at risk, with people who may have criminal records or deportation orders against them being able to enter the country unchecked. The government has been accused of prioritizing small boats over other forms of smuggling, with Border Force and other enforcement agencies struggling to cope with the workload. Researchers have pointed to a lack of resources and a lack of attention being paid to the issue, with the average asylum seeker generally not arriving in Britain on yachts due to the extra expense. A people smuggler who was at the centre of an international ring that charged migrants thousands of pounds to reach the UK has been identified as Mohammed Ali Nareman, 37.

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