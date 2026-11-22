UK Cabinet minister Hamish Falconer and other political figures have strongly criticized Donald Trump for calling Vladimir Putin his friend following their meeting with Xi Jinping.

United Kingdom government officials have issued a sharp rebuke of US President Donald Trump following his public declaration of friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Europe minister Hamish Falconer labeled the Russian leader a butcher after the US president posted an image of the two leaders with the caption my friend on his Truth Social platform.

Political Backlash From UK Leadership

Falconer emphasized that the United Kingdom maintains a united front across the entire political spectrum in its support for Ukraine against what he described as Russia's barbaric and illegal war. He stated that President Putin is not a friend of the UK and expressed deep concern over the direction of international relations under the current US administration. The minister highlighted the severe costs of the conflict, noting that Russia is suffering terribly from a war that is starving the nation of many opportunities.

Also read Zelensky Calls Putin a Killer After Trump-Putin-Xi Summit and Deadly Strikes

Deputy leader of the Conservative Party, Alex Burghart, also voiced his disappointment regarding the President's comments. Burghart expressed that he is sad and depressed because the world he grew up in featured the United States as a staunch defender of freedom. He raised worries that the international community might be moving into a new era where that historical role is no longer guaranteed.

Diplomatic Tensions Over Zhalta Comparisons

President Trump has drawn criticism for comparing his trilateral meeting with President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping to the historic Yalta summit. The summit involved US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill following the Second World War. Trump tagged the photos he shared as The Great Powers 1945-2026, a comparison that has been challenged by experts noting that Russia ranks behind Germany, Japan, the UK, India, and France in terms of economic size.

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The President had previously sparked fury in Europe by describing Putin as his friend before they shook hands. He further ignited outrage when he downplayed Moscow's aggression while aboard Air Force One, telling Fox News that Putin had been landing drones in Poland and firing a couple of little missiles by mistake. This statement came just hours before Russian projectiles entered Polish territory again, which Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk described as an intentional provocation.

Reform UK Condemns The Friendship Narrative

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice declared that the President's post about Putin was wrong at every level. Tice added that referring to the Russian leader as a friend is a grave mistake, reiterating that Putin is a murderous dictator and that no one is in any doubt about that characterization. He acknowledged that while there are occasions where one can agree with Trump, there have been more recent occasions where they clearly disagreed.

When asked about the relationship with former party leader Nigel Farage, Tice noted that disagreements are growing and that the nature of long friendships includes moments of explicit disagreement. Meanwhile, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, who speaks to President Trump regularly, stated that he is in absolutely no way pulling his punches about the strength of feeling that the UK has as a whole about Russia's invasion. Burnham continues to convey the UK's unified stance directly to the US leadership.